TP Philippines celebrates 30 years of growth

METRO MANILA — As the Philippines accelerates its transition into a more complex, digital, and globally-integrated economy, the role of the BPM sector in nation-building continues to expand. For TP in the Philippines (formerly Teleperformance), its 30-year milestone marks not only a history of growth, but a forward-looking commitment to shaping the country’s future workforce—one that is digital-savvy, globally competitive, and inclusive.

Since establishing operations in 1996, TP in the Philippines has scaled in parallel with the country’s rise as a global services hub, contributing to employment generation, regional development, and skills advancement.

Today, with 60,000 employees across 26 sites nationwide, the company continues to strengthen its position as a key enabler of high-value digital business services while investing in capabilities that will define the next phase of industry growth.

Central to this trajectory is TP’s continued shift toward innovation-led workforce development. By integrating digital upskilling, leadership pipeline development, and future-of-work strategies, the organization is building a talent ecosystem designed to respond to evolving global demands—ensuring that Filipino professionals remain competitive in higher-value, technology-driven roles.

“The future of the Business Process Services industry will be defined by how effectively organizations combine AI, digital innovation, and human empathy. Over the past 30 years, TP in the Philippines has evolved alongside the nation’s rise as a global talent powerhouse. Today, our focus is on building an AI-enabled, future-ready workforce that can lead higher-value, more complex work while continuing to deliver the warmth and human connection that remain at the heart of the Filipino experience,” said Rahul Jolly, CEO, TP in the Philippines.

Building a workforce for the future

In 2025 alone, nearly 1,000 employees were promoted, a testament to the company’s commitment to honing talent towards future leadership roles. Training outcomes remain strong, with over 95% assisted transitioning KPI attainment and consistently high trainer satisfaction scores—demonstrating the effectiveness of its structured learning and development framework.

Having been with TP for over a decade, TP Operations Senior Vice President Joy Raymundo shares her growth starting as an account manager in TP where she continuously improved and took on more challenging roles.

“My journey with TP really reflects the company’s strong commitment to recognizing dedication, hard work, and loyalty. Since joining in 2015, I’ve had the chance to grow through several leadership roles, which honestly says a lot about TP’s culture of developing talent and creating meaningful career opportunities. It’s inspiring to be part of an organization where growth is truly possible—especially for those who stay committed and want to make a difference,” shared Raymundo.

The geographic expansion of TP in the Philippines also supports broader economic inclusion. As of 2025, approximately 38% of its workforce is based outside the National Capital Region, reinforcing efforts to decentralize opportunities and stimulate regional economies. The launch of the company’s Davao Uprise site in early 2026 further expands access to quality employment in Mindanao and aligns with national priorities on countryside development.

Inclusive hiring and social impact

Alongside business growth, TP continues to advance inclusive hiring and workforce participation. In 2025, TP in the Philippines continuously offered employees access to upskilling programs, equipping them with capabilities required for more complex, technology-enabled roles.

Programs such as the TP Skills Training to Employment Program (TP STEP) serve as strategic entry points for individuals from underserved sectors. By providing both technical and soft skills training, the program enables access to formal employment while supporting long-term career progression.

In partnership with local government units, NGOs, and training institutions, TP STEP has demonstrated measurable outcomes. In Pasig City, the program achieved a 78.33% hire rate, reflecting its effectiveness in bridging talent gaps and expanding workforce participation. PR