TP Philippines integrates AI literacy into STEP program

PASIG CITY — TP in the Philippines, a global leader in digital business services, launched an expanded Artificial Intelligence (AI) Literacy Training component under its Skills Training to Employment Program (TP STEP), reinforcing the company’s commitment to preparing near-hires for the changing demands in the business process industry.

The enhanced learning track is being implemented in partnership with CyberGuardiansPH, a non-profit organization dedicated to co-creating a safer cyberspace through collaborations with both the public and private sectors. Through the integration of AI Ready ASEAN training modules and learning sessions, TP STEP participants will gain foundational and practical knowledge on artificial intelligence, digital responsibility, and emerging workplace technologies.

Under TP STEP, trainees are required to complete a comprehensive 15-day learning journey with TP, which now includes AI literacy and readiness modules alongside core employability and customer experience training. Participants who complete the program will graduate with enhanced exposure to digital tools equipping them with skills increasingly relevant in today’s technology-driven business environment.

In partnership with the Pasig LGU, the program has helped improve employability among aspiring professionals and members of local communities by providing industry-relevant training and pathways to careers in the IT-BPM sector. The inclusion of AI-focused learning reflects the growing importance of digital transformation across industries and the increasing integration of AI-powered solutions within the workplace.

“As AI continues to reshape industries globally, it is important that workforce development programs evolve alongside these advancements,” said TP in the Philippines VP for Human Resources Rachel Cacabelos. “By integrating AI literacy into TP STEP, we are helping ensure that more applicants gain meaningful exposure to the technologies that are becoming part of everyday operations in the customer experience and business services sector.”

The program enhancement also mirrors how TP’s own operations increasingly incorporate AI-enabled tools and systems in delivering services to clients and improving internal efficiencies, combining technological innovation with human expertise, empathy, and critical thinking to deliver better outcomes for customers and organizations alike.

AI Ready ASEAN is a regional initiative launched by the ASEAN Foundation, with CyberGuardiansPH as one of its local implementing partners, with support from Google.org. It aims to equip individuals from ASEAN Member states with essential AI skills. “AI readiness and cybersecurity awareness are becoming essential competencies in today’s digital economy,” said CyberGuardiansPH Executive Director Paolo Sangil. “Through this partnership, we hope to help empower more Filipinos with practical knowledge that will support both their employability and responsible participation in an increasingly AI-enabled world.”

The rollout of the enhanced program forms part of TP in the Philippines’ continuing efforts to support inclusive talent development, digital upskilling, and future-ready workforce initiatives as the company marks 30 years of operations in the country. PR