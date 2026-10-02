TPB wins 4th straight Best National Tourism Organization

BANGKOK, THAILAND — The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines was named the Best National Tourism Organization (NTO) by Asia-Pacific's leading travel trade publication, TTG Asia Media, during the 35th Annual TTG Travel Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner held on September 24, 2026, at the World Ballroom of the Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre.

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines delegation, led by COO Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles (4th from left), at the 35th TTG Travel Awards Gala Dinner at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre.

This historic win marks the fourth consecutive year TPB has earned the distinction, determined through reader votes cast by travel agents, tour operators, and industry professionals across TTG Asia's print and digital publications.

The Philippines also had a sweeping victory across multiple categories, with honors awarded to the Philippine Retirement Authority for Best Travel Marketing Effort, Shangri-La The Fort, Manila as Best Meetings & Conventions Hotel - Philippines, Conrad Manila as Best Business Hotel - Philippines, Okada Manila as Best Hotel Manila, and SMX Convention Center as Best Convention & Exhibition Center - Philippines.

Philippine awardees and IT&CMA seller delegates gather with TPB COO Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles and the TPB team to celebrate the nation's historic recognition at the 35th TTG Travel Awards 2026.

Coming right at the heels of the Philippines' successful participation at the 34th Incentive Travel & Conventions, Meetings Asia (IT&CMA), this success reinforces the country's growth in both global leisure and business events.

This fourth title highlights the agency's role as a bridge between global buyers and local sellers. By driving B2B engagements, expanding market access into emerging global territories, and hosting flagship initiatives like the Philippine Travel Exchange (PHITEX) and M.I.C.E.CONnect, the TPB turns trade leads into real economic opportunities. Thus, foreign buyers can have direct access to local microenterprises, artisans, and destinations across our 7,641 islands.

Philippine sellers conduct high-level business-to-business (B2B) meetings with international buyers at the Philippine Pavilion during IT&CMA 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles formally accepted the prestigious award before an international gathering of travel industry executives, global buyers, and media representatives.

Expressing her appreciation for the continued vote of confidence, TPB COO Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles shares, "Receiving the Best National Tourism Organization award for the fourth consecutive year is deeply meaningful because it comes from our partners who help bring the Philippines to the world. This recognition belongs as much to our stakeholders as it does to the Tourism Promotions Board. Our responsibility is to bring their stories to the world while creating lasting value for the communities behind these experiences." PR