Tracing repatriated OFWs in Davao for financial aid distribution starts

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) has begun contacting repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) listed for financial assistance, following ongoing government efforts to bring Filipinos home amid tensions in the Middle East.

DSWD Davao Regional Director Rhuelo D. Aradanas confirmed during the “Kapehan sa Dabaw” press conference held on April 13, 2026, at SM City Davao in Ecoland, Davao City, that 119 repatriated OFWs in the region, mostly from the Middle East, have been validated to receive P10,000 financial assistance, with distribution currently underway.

“Sa mga OFW nga nakapalista sa DSWD, kini nga data dili gikan sa DSWD Region kundi gikan sa DSWD Central Office. We believe that these repatriated OFW’s, niduol gyud sa atong office, mao nga naa na ang listahan diri sa amoa,” Aradanas said.

(For OFWs who registered with the DSWD, this data did not come from the DSWD Region but from the DSWD Central Office. We believe that these repatriated OFWs personally approached the office, which is why their names are now listed with us.)

He said the agency is now reaching out to beneficiaries individually to ensure they receive both immediate financial support and access to long-term assistance programs.

“We are now contacting them one by one to come forward and receive their financial assistance of P10,000 and another assistance in the form of a Sustainable Livelihood Program,” he added.

The development comes as the national government continues repatriation efforts, with more than 150 additional overseas Filipino workers recently returning to the Philippines from the Middle East due to escalating hostilities in the region.

Data from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) showed that a total of 317 Filipinos were brought home through a government-chartered flight, including 153 OFWs, 114 dependents, and 50 stranded Filipino passengers who opted to return amid ongoing tensions.

Aradanas clarified that the 119 validated beneficiaries in the Davao Region are a part of a separate list from the DSWD Central Office, distinct from those processed through the Department of Migrant Workers upon arrival.

“All of them are from the Davao Region. Kani siya ang data is gikan sa DSWD central office. Lahi lang kato ang mga data nga katong nakauli na gani diri na nag-report sa DMW, then the DMW nagko-coordinate sa DSWD,” he explained.

(Within the Davao Region, this data came from the DSWD Central Office. It is different from those who have already returned and reported to the Department of Migrant Workers, since the DMW coordinates with the DSWD for them.)

To avail of the ₱10,000 assistance, returning OFWs must first proceed to the DMW for validation, including passport and employment record verification, before being endorsed to the DSWD for payout.

“Muadto lang sila una sa Department of Migrant Workers kay sila ang mag-validate, pareha sa drivers nga sila ang mu-screen. Dayon i-endorse sila sa DSWD, ug kami na ang mo-payout,” he said.

(They only need to go first to the Department of Migrant Workers because they will conduct the validation, similar to how drivers are screened. After that, they will be endorsed to the DSWD, and we will handle the payout.)

Aside from financial aid, the DSWD is also offering support through its Sustainable Livelihood Program to help returning OFWs rebuild their income sources after displacement.

“We offer the Sustainable Livelihood Program. Pasok sila ug mao na ang among nahisgutan (They are qualified and that is what we have discussed). We believe that here in the Davao Region, they are qualified to receive the Sustainable Livelihood Program that we are offering in the DSWD.” he added.

All repatriated OFWs nationwide were also provided immediate welfare assistance, including medical and psychosocial support, as part of the government’s reintegration efforts.

Meanwhile, DMW has classified the Coast of Israel as an Extended Risk Zone for Filipino seafarers, following advisory guidelines related to the ongoing conflict, with additional protections and compensation provided for those deployed in high-risk areas. HANESSA D. TAMBUCO/DORSU, INTERN