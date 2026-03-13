Traffic adjustments set for Davao Ironman events

MOTORISTS and residents in Davao City should expect traffic adjustments and temporary road closures from March 20 to 22, 2026, as the city hosts Ironman-related events. Authorities are urging the public to plan trips and follow posted advisories to minimize inconvenience.

The events are expected to draw participants and visitors from across the Philippines and abroad. The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) outlined traffic plans for the three-day sporting activities.

CTTMO head Dionisio Abude said the city is taking steps to ensure safe, orderly, and efficient traffic flow. He called on motorists and residents to cooperate for a smooth event.

Motorists and the public are advised to expect traffic adjustments and temporary road closures as Davao City prepares for the upcoming Ironman-related events scheduled from March 20 to 22, 2026.

“Atong suportahan nga hapsay kay ang Ironman kay naay mga visitors gikan sa lain country so atong ipakita atong ‘Dabawenyo DCplinado (Let us support the activity by keeping things orderly. The Ironman will bring visitors from other countries, so let us show them that we are disciplined Dabawenyos),’” Abude said during the ISpeak Media Forum on March 12, 2026.

Gwapa Dabawenya Run – March 20: Portions of Davao City Coastal Road near Bago Esplanade up to Coastal Road Rotonda toward Ecoland will face temporary closures during race hours. The 5K, 10K, and 21.1K race routes follow the coastal stretch with turnaround points before returning to the finish near the starting area. Assembly begins at 3 p.m., with the gun start at 4 p.m.

IronKids – March 21: Participants will run along Davao Coastal Road toward Talomo Road before turning back to finish near Bago Aplaya Esplanade.

Ironman 70.3 Davao – March 22: Portions of Davao City Coastal Road, Tulip Drive, Ecoland Drive, and connecting streets will be affected as athletes navigate bike and run courses. Temporary traffic adjustments may be implemented along the route.

CTTMO has installed 66 traffic advisory signs and continues distributing information to nearby communities. Illegal parking along affected routes is prohibited, and violators may face a P1,500 fine and towing. At least 49 traffic personnel will be deployed at key intersections throughout the three-day event. TRISHA MAUI S. APAO/HCDC, SUNSTAR INTERN