Traffic changes for CP Garcia flyover works start February 22

Eduardo Perez IV, officer-in-charge of the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), said that the updated traffic scheme at Maa to CP Garcia will take effect on Thursday morning, February 22, 2024.

The adjustments aim to manage traffic flow during the flyover construction.

“To reduce the conflict dili sa nato i-allow ang crossing sa vehicle on that intersection but there will be crossing naa may U-turn slot gihapon (To reduce conflicts, we won't allow vehicle crossings at that intersection, but there will be designated crossing points with U-turn slots available,” Perez said during the ISpeak media forum, on Thursday morning, February 22, 2024, at the PSSO Building, Daang Patnubay, SIR Davao City.

Construction delays are attributed to factors such as the concerns of lot owners affected by road widening.

Perez expressed hope for their cooperation, even with the government's compensation for the Road Right of Way (RROW). Approximately three meters on both sides of the road in Maa will undergo widening, and without the lot owners' approval, the relocation of Davao Light's posts becomes challenging, further impeding the project.

“Unta mas mo-cooperate na sila bahala’g late ang bayad kay dugay man gyud ang bayad kay gobyerno man so amoang hangyu nga musugot sila nga ma-transfer ang poste para dali ma widen kay kung ma-widen na dira balik ta sa scheme natu naa nay crossing diha (I hope they will cooperate, even if the payment is delayed. It's government funds, so our request is for them to permit the post relocation to expedite the widening. Once the road is widened, we can revert to the previous scheme with a crossing there) ,” he said.

He advised the public to plan their travels and to exercise patience when traversing the C.P. Garcia and Maa intersection due to the ongoing construction.

Previously, CTTMO implemented an experimental traffic scheme that restricted left turns in Maa.

In the updated scheme, there will be no crossing of vehicles from Magtuod road and Maa road at the Maa-CP Garcia intersection.

Despite the challenges, the projected timeline for completing the entire flyover is 2026. RGP

