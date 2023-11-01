Traffic plan for Undas takes effect

THE traffic plan for All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day took effect at 6 a.m. of November 1, 2023 a City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) official said.

CTTMO Head Dionisio Abude said in a radio interview, on Wednesday morning, November 1, that the office is constantly monitoring the traffic situation and that the flow of vehicles in the city is not congested. He added that there would be a huge build-up at Davao Memorial Park by afternoon and that the CTTMO would implement the rerouting scheme.

“I-reroute nato katong gikan sa south na muadto sa Davao Memorial Park mao tong dili na siya mudiretso diha sa McArthur Highway (We will reroute the travelers coming from the south going to Davao Memorial Park, they will no longer be allowed to proceed to the McArthur Highway),” Abude said.

As of writing, the situation at Davao Memorial is normal, and the rerouting has not yet been implemented.

Once the rerouting is implemented, buses and trucks coming from Maa are prohibited from making a right turn going south. Rather they will make a left turn then proceed to Sandawa then a right turn to Quimpo Boulevard.

Abude said that there will no longer be buses and trucks that will traverse from Bankerohan, Maa, or go south.

Buses and trucks coming from the south part of the city will be using the Quimpo Boulevard. Abude reminded drivers that buses and trucks are still not allowed to use the coastal road.

Also, private vehicles that stop along Davao Memorial Park to buy candles and flowers are allowed so long as they drop off their passengers at the designated drop-off bay at Alexian Brothers Health and Wellness Center.

Parking inside the Davao Memorial will be allowed since a designated area is allocated for vehicles.

Meanwhile, at the San Pedro Memorial Park, Forest Lake Memorial Park, and Wireless Public Cemetery the traffic plan is already implemented at Father Selga Street, and regulations would be enforced, with one-way traffic from Lopez Jaena Street.

The entrance and exit of San Pedro Memorial Park will be interchanged, and vehicles traveling there should turn onto Jade Street. Except for the elderly and those with disabilities (PWDs), tricycles will not be permitted. There will be no parking from corner Cornelia to Madapo; this will give way to pedestrian traffic only.

The entrance and exit of Forest Lake Memorial Park are located on San Rafael Street (Gold Street), which visitors use, turning left and then right onto Copper Street. There will be a truck ban and a closure of Lopez Jaena Street.

The Chinese Cemetery will follow a one-way route from Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF) down to Bacaca. Those approaching from Bacaca should turn left onto Bacaca Road, and then left to J.P. Laurel Street, followed by a right turn at DMSF to reach the cemetery.

Also, there will be one-way vehicular traffic on Cabantian Road from Buhangin Milan to the intersection of Mamay Road and Buhangin Cemetery. Vehicles can take the Mamay Extension and turn right to C.P. Garcia Highway, then turn right into Buhangin Road since there won’t be an entrance along Cabantian-Jehovah Road heading towards Buhangin Memorial Park.

Abude emphasized that parking is strictly prohibited near all of the cemeteries, especially in front of the surrounding area. However, some of the private cemeteries have a designated parking area inside the compound.

Although some of the major cemeteries in the city will not have a traffic scheme, there will be enforcers to man the streets to make sure that there won’t be any traffic congestion.

Abude pointed out that Cttmo for November 1 and 2 deployed around 208 traffic enforcers per day, a total of 416 personnel for the two-day commemoration of Undas.

“Atong hangyo sa tanan motorista nga syempre kanunay ta magbantay ug mag respeto sa traffic rules. Kung muadto sa mga sementeryo karon ug ugma is mag-follow lang ta sa mga ginadili (I am appealing to all of our motorists to always be vigilant and respect the traffic rules. If you are planning to go to the cemetery today or tomorrow make sure to follow the rules),” Abude said. RGP