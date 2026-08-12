Trafficking case vs 'pimp' provisionally dismissed after complainants could not be located

A court has ordered the provisional dismissal of the qualified trafficking in persons case against businessman Kristone John Patria y Moreno after prosecutors failed to locate three private complainants who were expected to participate in the proceedings.

The court order states that the prosecution was scheduled for the initial presentation of its witness but informed the court that all efforts to locate the three private complainants had proved futile.

Patria’s counsel invoked his client’s right to a speedy trial and asked that the case be provisionally dismissed. The prosecution raised no objection.

According to the Supreme Court E-Library, a provisional dismissal order is a temporary halt to a criminal case, which means the "case can still be brought back or revived by the prosecution within a specific legal time limit."

Patria, who appeared through videoconferencing, was informed by his counsel about the nature of a provisional dismissal and expressed his conformity.

The court subsequently ordered the provisional dismissal and directed the PNP-CIDG Detention Center at Camp Crame, Quezon City, to release Patria unless there were other legal grounds for his continued detention.

In a separate portion of the court record, one of the identified private complainants in the criminal case was listed as having an address in Baesa, Caloocan City.

This is significant because the court order refers to three private complainants who could not be located by the prosecution. The documents reviewed do not establish that one of the complainants is one of those three persons who could not be located.

Public reports previously identified the said complainant whose allegations triggered the CIDG investigation and subsequent entrapment operation against Patria.

The circumstances surrounding the dismissal have prompted questions about what happened to the witnesses whose testimony was expected to form part of the prosecution's case.

A source familiar with the matter claimed that the private complainants were from Caloocan and could no longer be contacted. The source further alleged that there may have been an earlier understanding under which affidavits were executed, but the complainants would no longer appear, effectively weakening the case.

These allegations have not been independently verified. There is also no finding in the court order that the CIDG, prosecutors, or any other government agency deliberately filed a weak case or arranged for witnesses to disappear.

In the court record, the prosecution only told the court that it could not locate the three private complainants; the defense invoked the accused's right to a speedy trial, the prosecution did not object, and the court ordered a provisional dismissal.

The case

It can be recalled that a large-scale human trafficking case was filed against Patria sometime in 2025 at the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 53.

Patria was facing charges for qualified trafficking in persons under Section 4(a) of the Republic Act (RA) No. 9208 (Anti-Human Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003), as amended by RA No. 10361.

The case was brought forward through inquest proceedings by PNP-CIDG-Regional Field Unit - National Capital Region (PNP-CIDG RFU-NCR). He was allegedly caught in flagrante delicto during an entrapment operation on April 25, 2025, after offering three women for sexual services in a hotel and receiving marked money as payment.

Provisional dismissal is not an acquittal

The dismissal should not be interpreted as an acquittal or as a judicial finding that the trafficking allegations were fabricated.

It is specifically a provisional dismissal, and the legal consequences of such a dismissal are different from an acquittal on the merits.

The court's order also makes clear that Patria's release was subject to the absence of other legal grounds for his continued detention.

The court record only provides the answer to why the case was provisionally dismissed, but not yet to why the prosecution was unable to produce the complainants in the first place.

Patria is said to be back in business here in Davao City. CEA