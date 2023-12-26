Tragic takeover

Police authorities have revealed that the civilian who commandeered a Task Force Davao military truck (TFD) on the early morning of December 24, resulting in the deaths of two market-goers and injuries to three others at Bankerohan Public Market, had previously been admitted to Davao Mental Hospital.

The suspect, identified as Crenenandy Cadiente, 44 years old and a resident of Purok 12, St. John Bucana, Barangay 76-A, Davao City, is now facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injuries, and damages to property.

The incident also involved the suspect colliding with private vehicles and a motorcycle.

In a radio interview with San Pedro Police Station Commander Police Major Marvin Hugos on December 26, it was confirmed that, based on their initial investigation, the suspect had a history of mental disorder and had been an ex-patient in a mental institution.

Subsequently, SunStar Davao verified this information with Hugos via a phone interview.

However, he clarified that they are still awaiting medical documents and other necessary information from the hospital for transparency.

“Subay sa amoang initial nga imbestigasyon, naa ni sya diperensya sa pang-huna huna. Mao na ang gibutyag sa mga doctors didtoa pero maghulat pa ta sa mga documents niini aron way discrepancy. Dili ta maka-ingon gyud sa exact or unsay klase ang [mental] sakit sa suspek (According to our initial investigation, he has a mental disorder. That was revealed by the doctors there but we still have to wait for the documents to avoid discrepancy. We cannot exactly divulge on what kind of [mental] illness the suspect has)," Hugos said.

It should be noted that Task Force Davao immediately took responsibility for the incident. The soldier driving the truck, a KM450 with plate number SJE-281, parked the vehicle along Pichon Street near the market to urinate while the engine was running. It was also discovered that his companion alighted from it.

"Task Force Davao takes full responsibility for the incident. We are coordinating with the families of the victims," the statement said.

TFD has revealed that the soldiers' identities are not yet public for investigation, but the driver reportedly holds the rank of Private First Class.

LtGen. Greg T. Almerol, the Commander of Eastern Mindanao (EastMinCom), has directed the Joint Task Force (JTF) Haribon, responsible for TF Davao, to conduct a swift investigation.

“While this incident is isolated, it is unfortunate that it happened while we were preparing for a festive celebration of Christmas. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims. Be assured that we will not rest until you get the justice deserved by your loved ones," he said.

According to the spot report, the casualties were Jamie Cole, 63, and Rocel Haspe, 34, both residents of Davao City. Meanwhile, the three injured individuals, Teresita Tangaro, 45; Michael Maghuyop, 44; and Mae Antoneth Anticamara, 20, are currently confined at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC). DEF