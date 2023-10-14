Trailblazing Math scholar

WHILE many might find studying tiresome, and may be content with just earning a college degree after graduation, Angelica Mae L. Mahistrado stands out.

At the young age of 26, she has already completed her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Mathematics.

Angelica, the second of five children to Jose Brendo T. Mahistrado and Cherryl L. Mahistrado, was born and raised in Cagayan de Oro City, known as the City of Golden Friendship. She later found herself in Davao City to look for a job.

She is currently an Associate Professor 1 at Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU). Her eldest sibling is employed as a chemist at the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the third works in an office at a furniture shop, the fourth is pursuing a bachelor's degree in Agribusiness, and the youngest is completing elementary education.

Angelica's educational journey began at Manolo Fortich Central Elementary School, where she attended from grades one to five. She then graduated with honors from West City Central Elementary School in 2010.

In 2014, she earned the distinction of being a salutatorian at Cagayan de Oro College PHINMA Education Network.

Pursuing her dreams, she enrolled at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) to study Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.

In 2018, she graduated with honors as a Cum Laude. Undeterred by the pandemic, she completed her Master's Degree in Mathematics in 2020 at MSU-IIT, and in 2023, she obtained her Doctorate in Mathematics.

Angelica's path through college was facilitated by a scholarship at MSU-IIT. She further received support for her master's and doctorate through the Department of Science and Technology-Accelerated Science and Technology Human Resource Development Program (DOST-ASTHRDP), which provided her with allowances of P25,000 for her master's and approximately P35,000 for her doctorate.

In addition to her academic achievements, Angelica participated in various seminars, including the Mathematical Society of the Philippines Annual Convention, the 11th Graduate Scholar's Conference at the Philippine International Convention Center, and the Mathematical Society of the Philippines Davao Region Research Convention. This November, she will be attending the 35th workshop on Topological Graph Theory in Yokohama, Japan.

Despite her impressive accomplishments at a young age, Angelica recalls facing rejections and failures. She encountered difficulties with online classes, especially when internet connectivity was unstable. There were moments of exam and quiz failures, but these setbacks did not deter her from achieving success.

While working on her thesis and dissertation, she admitted to feeling overwhelmed, at times even questioning if she could defend them before the panel.

"The difficulty in finishing your studies – but it is challenging to finish your studies because aside from worrying over your studies, you worry about your family and personal problems. This will usually make things harder for you, but you'll realize you can do it along the way," Angelica said.

As an instructor, Angelica acknowledged that teaching is no easy feat. She experienced a tough adjustment period in her first month but gradually found her footing. She aspires to inspire students to delve into the world of Mathematics.

Despite her demanding schedule, Angelica successfully balanced her work and love life with her partner of eight years, even though they maintained a long-distance relationship (LDR). JPC