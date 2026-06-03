Training activity for PH, Malaysian Armies launched in Mawab

MAWAB, Davao de Oro — The Philippine Army, through the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, and the Malaysian Army formally launched the Training Activity (TA) LAND MALPHI 24/2026 during an opening ceremony presided over by Brigadier General Eufracio Joel Malig, Assistant Division Commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, at Headquarters, 10ID, Camp General Manuel T. Yan Sr., Brgy. Tuboran, Mawab, Davao de Oro, on June 1, 2026.

The 12-day bilateral exercise, scheduled from June 1 to 12, aims to strengthen defense cooperation, enhance interoperability, and improve battle staff planning capabilities through the exchange of best practices and operational experiences in territorial defense and security operations.

The activity features cross-training, tabletop exercises, and command post exercises designed to enhance combined operational effectiveness, strengthen professional competencies, and further deepen military-to-military relations between the Philippine and Malaysian armies.

The Malaysian Army delegation paid a courtesy call on Major General Alvin V. Luzon, Commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, highlighting the strong military-to-military ties and mutual commitment of both armies to strengthening defense cooperation.

A symbolic donning of caps and armbands highlighted the opening ceremony, signifying unity, operational readiness, and the enduring partnership among the participating forces.

Major General Luzon underscored the significance of the exercise, stating, “TA LAND MALPHI demonstrates our shared commitment to strengthening defense cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and building mutual trust among partner armed forces. Through engagements such as this, we develop capable and adaptive forces that contribute to territorial defense, regional security, and lasting stability in our region.”

TA LAND MALPHI serves as a vital platform for fostering mutual understanding, strengthening professional military relationships, and enhancing the collective readiness of both armies to address shared security challenges and contribute to peace and stability in the region. 10TH ID