Transformative solutions highlighted in Davao de Oro Roadshow

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) successfully brought its Innovations Division Program Roadshow in Davao de Oro on September 30, 2025, at the Villa Marina Hotel, Pantukan.

Aimed to deepen community engagement and promote the accessibility of DSWD’s innovative programs, the second leg of the Innovations Division roadshow showcased the flagship programs and services of the Innovations Division, including the Social Technology Unit (STU), the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP), and the Pag-abot Program, to promote awareness of their benefits among stakeholders.

“Our activity really aims to have this as part of our advocacy to showcase the programs and services of the newly minted division. Our collaborative efforts provide opportunities, fueling innovative solutions that will cultivate and provide better opportunities to improve their living condition,” Anne V. Jickain of DSWD-Davao said.

The event was attended by key stakeholders from six local government units (LGUs) of Davao de Oro and five inter-agency partners such as PhilHealth, PSWDO, DepEd, PSA, and Tesda.

Simultaneously, DSWD-Davao turned over a transitory shelter assistance to Shello Mae Masanguid Basalo and her family from Pantukan, through the Pag-Abot Program.

The primary goal of this shelter is to provide immediate and temporary safe accommodation, serving as a step towards the long term goal of community reintegration. PR