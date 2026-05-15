Transmission rates down in May 2026 electric bills

POWER transmission service provider NGCP announced a slight reduction in overall transmission rates for end consumers this May, following a decrease in transmission wheeling rates and ancillary services.

Overall average transmission rates for the April 2026 billing period dropped by 8.80% to PhP1.5983/kWh, from March's PhP1.7526/kWh.

The decrease was driven by reductions in both transmission wheeling rates and Ancillary Services (AS) rates.

NGCP's transmission wheeling rates went down by 14.16%, from PhP0.7022/kWh in the March 2026 billing period to PhP0.6028/kWh in the April 2026 billing period.

Average AS rates decreased by 5.02% to PhP0.8088/kWh, compared to PhP0.8516/kWh in March.

Transmission wheeling rates refer to what NGCP charges for its core service of delivering electricity, while AS rates cover the pass-through costs of services sourced from the Reserve Market and from providers with bilateral contracts with NGCP to stabilize the grid during power supply-demand imbalances.

“For the May 2026 electric bill of end consumers, NGCP charges only 60 centavos per kWh for the delivery of its services,” NGCP explained, adding that AS still accounts for the bulk of transmission charges.

“NGCP does not earn from AS rates, as these are remitted directly to generating companies, and it does not benefit from any movement in their prices,” the company said. PR