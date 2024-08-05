Transport cooperatives oppose Senate’s suspension of PTMP

Ralph Palma Gil of Mandaya Van Transport Service Cooperative said during a press conference on Monday afternoon, August 5, 2024, at NCCC Victoria Plaza that the LTFRB-Davao had already submitted the manifesto to the central office and that the region was the first to submit a manifesto, which was signed by 29 cooperatives and corporations in the region.

“So makita gyud nimo dinhi nga wala mi misupak sa modernization, gani uyon gyud mi so mao nang pag-ingon nga gi-suspend kay nasubo gyud mi ug nasuko pud nga ang amoang kahago pagpaningkamot nga ma-form, dili baya lalim ang pagkumbinsi sa imong miyembro nga mu-join sa cooperative,” he said.

(So you can see that we indeed supported the modernization program, in fact, we agreed with it. That is why when it was announced that they suspended the PTMP, we were dismayed and upset because of all the efforts we had put in. It is not easy to convince our members to join a cooperative.)

Gil said that the suspension of the PTMP would heavily affect them since they had already invested in the project. He noted that in the Davao Region alone, there are about 76 modernized vehicles operating under their group of cooperatives.

Under the manifesto, the Transport Service Entities (TSEs) of the Davao Region are saddened by the Senate's push for a resolution opposing the PTMP, stating that they had “already made deep investments in the progress and future success of this program.” It further noted that they had made significant financial investments to acquire the modernized units.

The manifesto stated that the TSEs had been waiting for the implementation of the program, having complied with the consolidation process until the cooperatives acquired their modernized units.

“The suspension of the PTMP runs the risk of undermining our efforts and investments, even those made by the LGUs, as well as the experience of the riding public,” it said.

PTMP comfortable and safe for passengers

Juanita Bangay, representative of the Kapatagan Transport Cooperative, expressed how the existence of modernized vehicles has benefited their community. She said that with the winding roads in their area, passengers are now more comfortable and safe. She shared that with the subsidy given by the LTFRB, they were able to acquire 11 modernized units for their area.

“Maka-income man pod ang mga drayber ug conductor, makabayad pa pud me sa coop naa pay ma-gain sa amoa (We earn income as well as the drivers and conductors, we could pay the cooperatives, and we still have gains),” she said.

Gil noted that the advantage of modernized vehicles is that the number of passengers has increased, as many want to experience riding these types of vehicles. He said that some cooperatives earn as much as P7,000 to P8,000 per day with modernized vehicles, which is an increase compared to the income from traditional vehicles.

No to PTMP

On July 22, 2024, Larry Arguelles, secretary-general of the Davao-based Transmission Group-Piston, expressed opposition to the PTMP saying these initiatives would severely impact the livelihoods of jeepney drivers in the Philippines.

“Imbes atoang gobyerno solusyonan ang kalisod, ang kataas sa porsyento nga mawad-an ug trabaho ug paghatag og ayuda, ang iya naman hinuon gi-prioritize nga programa kay kana naman hinuong pagtanggal sa panginabuhian (Instead of our government solving poverty, the high percentage of people losing their jobs, and providing aid, they prioritized on program that removes the people’s livelihood),” he said.

Arguelles said that small operators and drivers would be heavily affected, and the local government's solution is merely to pay off their vehicles and offer a livelihood program, which he described as a temporary solution that is not sustainable.

To recall, about 22 senators signed in favor of Senate Resolution 1096, which seeks the temporary suspension of the PTMP's implementation. The resolution aims to ensure that the program's implementation is efficient and inclusive.

In the Davao Region alone, the consolidation rate is already 92.1 percent, with 2,001 out of 2,171 units consolidated. Additionally, around 33 TSEs (29 cooperatives and four corporations) have been formed for Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) and UV Express.

As of April 30, the latest deadline set by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for the consolidation of PUVs, a total of 36,217 units, or approximately 19 percent of the total jeepneys and other PUVs, have not yet been consolidated.

Unity walk vs program suspension

Meanwhile, public utility vehicle (PUV) operators and drivers in Manila who complied with the consolidation policy conducted a unity walk on Monday, August 5, 2024, against a Senate resolution that calls for the temporary suspension of PTMP.

Despite the rain, around 5,000 members of the Angat Kooperatiba at Korporasyon ng Alyansang Pilipino para sa Modernisasyon (Akkap Mo) marched from Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City toward Mendiola, Manila, near the Malacañang, urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to stood firm on his earlier decision to continue the implementation of the PTMP.

“Malinaw ang mensahe na gusto naming iparating sa Pangulo. Kinakailangan na huwag niyang pakinggan ang rekomendasyon ng Senado. Ibasura niya ito at pagbigyan niyang umusad ang modernization program,” Akkap Mo president Ed Comia said.

(The message we want to convey to the President is clear. He needs to ignore the Senate's recommendation. He should reject it and allow the modernization program to proceed.)

He said the government should find a solution to the concerns related to the program instead of suspending its implementation.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III also participated in the protest.

He maintained that the modernization program for public utility vehicles will continue.

Last week, 22 senators signed in favor of Senate Resolution 1096, urging Marcos to temporarily call off the implementation of the PTMP pending the resolution of valid and urgent concerns raised by affected drivers and operators.

Among the concerns they raised are the impending phase-out of iconic Philippine jeepneys in favor of minibuses, the ability of drivers to acquire these new vehicles, and the high number of unconsolidated PUVs.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, in a letter to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, assured that they are actively addressing concerns related to the program, noting that a temporary suspension may “halt the positive momentum of the program” and may lead to “unintended consequences.”

Initiated under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the PUVMP seeks to replace traditional Filipino jeepneys with modern and environment-friendly vehicles, putting the safety of the riding public into high consideration and priority.

It also requires PUVs to operate under a cooperative for the renewal of their provisional authorities.

Meanwhile, drivers of transport group Manibela, which is against the PTMP, provided free rides to passengers who were affected by the unity walk of pro-modernization drivers and operators. RGP with reports from Third Anne Peralta-Malonzo