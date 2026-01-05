Transport study prior to EV taxis approval pushed

THE 21st Sangguniang Panlungsod approved a resolution on December 23, 2025, enjoining concerned bodies, offices for the conduct of comprehensive study regarding the operation of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Davao.

The resolution urges Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) that prior to the grant of EV taxi slots, a comprehensive study has to be undertaken first, in coordination with the City Government of Davao, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) and other concerned offices, taxi operators and associations.

Committee on Transportation Chair, Councilor Jose Marie Bernardo Baluran, underscored the need for such study to include traffic flow impact; the current supply and demand of taxi services; the economic effects on the existing taxi operators and drivers; the readiness of the local infrastructure including the availability of EV charging stations, and the adequacy of power supply.

The councilor revealed that this suggestions is line with the arrival and supposed operation of 600 electric vehicles in Davao City, which according to him will bring significant implications on traffic management local governance and public welfare.

"The transition to electronic vehicles is in principle, a welcome development. However, the arrival and possible operation of EV Taxis in Davao City raised serious concerns," Baluran said.

Baluran revealed that based on records and confirmations from concerned offices, there was no prior consultation or coordination with the City Government of Davao, particularly with the CTTMO.

"Further, no franchise application for EV taxis was submitted to the CTTMO nor endorsed to the Sangguniang Panlungsod for review and approval in contravention of Section 151 of Davao City Ordinance No. 0334-12 Series of 2012 or the An Ordinance for the Comprehensive Transport and Traffic Code of Davao City," Baluran said.

He added that the lack of coordination runs contrary to the principles of local autonomy enshrined in the Local Government Code.

Matters affecting traffic flow, transport regulation, road safety and public convenience are well within the authority and responsibility of the local government.

"To be clear, this is not about rejecting EV taxis, but ensuring that their entry to Davao City is lawful, coordinated, and responsive to local conditions. Innovation must work hand in hand with planning, and national initiatives must complement not bypass local governance," he said. CIO