‘Traslacion’ in Davao City on January 9

DABAWENYOS are invited to attend the Traslacion of the Poong Nazareno in Davao City to commemorate its 11th Feast Day on January 9, 2026.

The Poong Nazareno enshrined at the Our Lady of Peñafrancia Chapel at Deca Tigatto, Buhangin, Davao City, is an official replica of the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of the Poong Jesus Nazareno, also known as Quiapo Church.

The official replica of the Poong Nazareno will be brought around various parishes and streets in Davao City.

From January 3 to 5, the Pook Nazareno will visit San Pedro Cathedral, while from January 6 to 7, it will visit the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish on F. Torres Street.

By January 8, the Poong Nazareno will visit the San Alfonso Maria de Liguori Parish in Mandug.

On its feast day, a Solemn Traslacion Procession will be held, starting from San Alfonso Maria de Liguori Parish, Mandug, and ending at the Our Lady of Peñafrancia Chapel at 8 a.m.

A Fiesta Mass will then follow at 10 a.m., which will be presided over by Archbishop of Davao Romulo G. Valles. The event organizers also said that another Mass will be held at 6 p.m.

“Giawhag usab ang mga deboto nga magdala sa ilang kaugalingong imahen sa Nazareno aron mabendisyunan sa mga kaparian (Devotees are likewise encouraged to bring their own images of the Black Nazarene to be blessed by the clergy),” the event organizers said in there statement.

The event organizers said that they expect hundreds of devotees and Catholic faithful to participate in the celebrations.

To recall, on January 9, 2025, numerous Dabawenyo devotees participated in the Traslacion, during which they commemorated the 10th Feast Day of the Poong Nazareno.

What is Traslacion?

Traslacion refers to the annual religious procession of the Poong Nazareno in connection with the Feast of the Black Nazarene. The term traslacion means “to transfer,” and the procession commemorates the historic transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene to its original shrine.

The event is rooted in Filipino Catholic spirituality, with devotees participating barefoot, wearing maroon, and many believing that touching or being near the image brings blessings and even cures some illnesses.

National commemoration

In Manila, the Traslacion is the solemn transfer of the image from the Grandstand area back to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene. The event draws millions of devotees who participate in the hour-long procession as a show of faith and devotion.

On January 9, 2025, approximately 8,124,050 devotees participated in the procession, which was higher compared to the 2024 procession that drew about 6.5 million Catholic faithful. RGP