Travel vlogger called out for endangering city watershed

Davao-based environment advocates raised concerns over a travel vlogger's recent Facebook post allegedly promoting recreational activities in a river within a protected conservation area, a clear violation of local watershed policies.

Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), on Friday, November 24, emphasized the significance of safeguarding the Panigan-Tamugan watershed, crucial as a future water source for Davao City's residents.

“To our fellow Dabawenyos, dili tanang sapa ug bukid pwede for [not all mountains are for] recreational activities. Let us educate ourselves on various environmental policies in our locality,” Idis wrote in the caption.

Idis said that the river highlighted in the post is within a conservation area critical for safeguarding the Panigan-Tamugan watershed, which serves as a future drinking water source for Davao City's residents.

In August 2021, the City Council of Davao passed the Ordinance Regulating Recreational Activities within the Watershed Areas of Davao City for the Protection, Conservation, and Preservation of the Natural Environment.

Section 5 of Rule III of the areas included in the coverage of the ordinance states that all of the watershed areas covered by the code were prepared by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) as well as the Davao City Planning and Development Office, and the identified watershed areas in Davao are Sirawan Area, Cugan Creek, Sibulan, Lipadas, Talomo, Tamugan, and Suawan River.

It is also stipulated in Section 8 the conservation area while in Section 9, the environmentally critical areas and the agro/agricultural non-tillage areas in the city.

As of press time, the vlogger's post allegedly promoting the river that is situated in the conservation area was already taken down.

SunStar Davao tried to reach out to the vlogger but has refused to give his statement. RGP