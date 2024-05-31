Trekkers apologize amid insensitive Mt. Apo photos

“Please be reminded of our values and attitude in visiting sacred places. This kind of malicious action and posting should be condemned. Adding necessary policy to observe wholesomeness and sanctity of our precious attractions must be observed always.”

The two individuals identified as Katey Lindsay and Luigi Jaramillo issued public apologies, particularly to the Bagobo-Tagabawa community.

Lindsay stated on her social media account, “To the Indigenous People—Bagobo Tagabawa Tribe, to the locals, to the Tourism of Sta. Cruz, and to all of the people who are affected, especially Apo Sandawa, we sincerely apologize for our mistake. We are seeking the forgiveness of everyone who has been affected in this matter, and we understand the frustration being vented out to us and we believe we deserve it.”

Jaramillo admitted that it was his original idea to create the post, acknowledging the backlash they received.

Expressing deep remorse, he conveyed his sadness over the negative reactions they received online, seeing it as karmic consequences for their actions. He acknowledged it as a transformative experience.

The mountaineers portrayed inappropriate scenes at the station along the Sta. Cruz trail known as “Bugha-anan,” 8.6 kilometers before reaching the summit of Mt. Apo, locally known as Apo Sandawa.

Following the incident which trended on May 30, netizens called out the now-deleted post and shared their throwback pictures in the area.

“It's their realm and territory. We are just visitors. Utmost respect to their norms,” said Rolly Young Suzon Paderanga who visited the summit last 2021.

Meanwhile, a hiker who also reached Bugha-anan reminded her followers to be respectful in every mountain they visited.

"Take nothing but pictures pero ayaw sad ingato na picture oy! (Just refrain from posting those kinds of photos) Always respect any mountain (and place) that you go to,” Dianne Pulanco posted alongside her old-decade photo captured in the area. DEF