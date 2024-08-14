Tri SND Barracuda keeps Maisugon title

DAVAO CITY – Tri SND Barracuda showcased exceptional teamwork as it successfully defended its title in the Team Maisugon championship for the second consecutive year in the Ironman 70.3 Davao here last Sunday.

The squad, led by women’s overall champion Leyann Ramo, accumulated an impressive 37,204.9 points, securing the top prize of ₱500,000 awarded by the city government.

The 11-member team competition featured athletes across various age groups, regardless of gender, who participated in the main event. Team points were determined by the top 11 individual scores within each team.

In addition to Ramo, Tri SND Barracuda’s roster included Chloe Jane Ong, Brian Borling, John Rey Tumanda, Lyllian Grace Banzon, Michael Acas, Satar Salem, Jonard Saim, Abdul Rahman Toroganan, Gene Heart Quiambao and Sittie Aminah Dimaporo.

Isabela Tri Club, led by Petr Lukosz, finished second with 35,989.9 points, while the Amai Manabilang Team, featuring Jorry Ycong and Jonathan Pagaura, secured third with 32,329.3 points.

The event was held in honor of Davao’s 11 indigenous tribes: Ata, Maguindanaon, Matigsalug, Bagobo Klata, Maranao, Obo Manuvu, Bagobo-Tagabawa, Tasug, Sama, Iranun, and Kagan.

Ramo, who earlier shared top honors with Dutch athlete Eric van der Linden, also took first place in their respective age group categories, 30-34 and 50-54.

The other age-group winners were (men’s) Frankie Yee (18-24), John Patrick Ciron (25-29), Ycong (30-34), Emmanuel Comendador (35-39), Lukosz (40-44), Darwin Tindugan (45-49), van der Linden (50-54), Mark Lampard (55-59), Koji Muroya (60-65), Dale Mcallister (65-69), Kiko Hashikawa (70-74), Kazutoshi Miyokawa (75-79);

Sophia Capistrano (18-24), Ong (35-39), Carolina Cobos (40-44), Naoko Kusakabe (45-49), Heidi Wu (50-54), Celma Hitalia (55-59), Pamela Williams (70-74) in women's division.

Ramo, hailing from Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte, followed up her victory in Subic last June with a time of 04:48:17, completing the 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run along the newly developed Davao City Coastal Road. She outpaced Rexel May Dalinog, who finished with a time of 05:47:28, and Alexandra Faith Garcia, who placed third at 05:58:51.

Meanwhile, Team Isabela Tri Club swept the relay competitions, winning the men’s category with a time of 03:47:37, narrowly edging out Go for Gold PH Team 1 (03:52:59) and Amai Manabilang Triathlon Team (04:01:06). The women’s relay team posted a time of 04:46:15, defeating Sante Barley Tri (04:47:56) and Team RLC (05:18:11). In the mixed event, Team Isabela clocked in at 03:56:31 to dominate Tri SND Barracuda 01 (04:12:36) and Team Isabela Tri Club 3 (04:30:56). PR