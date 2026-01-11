Triangulated air routes to boost Davao’s int’l links

FOR greater regional and international connectivity, the local government is exploring triangulated air routes to help sustain Davao City’s international links, attract investments, boost trade, and expand tourism opportunities.

Department of Trade and Industry-Davao Region (DTI-Davao) Director Romeo L. Castañaga said on Friday, January 9, 2025, that the proposed route strategy moves away from the traditional point-to-point model by linking multiple destinations in a single flight. He explained during the Business Insights media forum at NCCC Mall Maa that triangulated routes allow airlines to connect Davao with domestic and international destinations in one continuous loop, making operations more commercially viable.

Under the model, a single route could, for instance, link Davao with domestic hubs such as Siargao or Cebu before continuing to Manado, which in turn could connect to Bali. This setup increases passenger volume and reduces reliance on Manila as the primary transit hub.

“Some passengers are not only traveling to Manado but also to other destinations. Triangulated routes increase passenger volume and ensure sustainability,” Castañaga said.

He noted that major carriers, including Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines, have already expressed interest in the Davao-Manado route, which the government aims to revive as part of its post-pandemic recovery efforts. A working group, in coordination with the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and airline partners, is currently assessing ways to ensure the long-term viability of the route.

Beyond BIMP-Eaga network

Castañaga added that the Davao City government has formed a special committee on air connectivity, co-chaired by the Department of Tourism in Region 11 (DOT-Davao). The committee is tasked with identifying potential direct-flight destinations beyond the traditional BIMP (Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines)-Eaga network.

At present, Davao City maintains four direct international routes — Bangkok, Singapore, China, and Doha, Qatar.

They are also looking to resume connections to Japan and possibly Kuala Lumpur in the near future.

Sea connectivity exploration

Beyond air travel, sea connectivity is also being considered as part of the city’s broader transport and trade strategy. Castañaga said there are still untapped opportunities for private-sector participation in developing shipping routes that could further strengthen Davao’s position as a logistics and trade gateway in Mindanao.

Economic doorway approach

The DTI official also highlighted the adoption of an economic corridor approach, which focuses on regional clusters rather than isolated city-to-city links. One example is the Mindanao-Sulawesi corridor, which integrates trade, tourism, and socio-cultural exchanges between the two regions.

Castañaga emphasized that improving air connectivity in Mindanao requires a strategic shift from the traditional Manila-centric aviation model to a more decentralized and region-driven network.

He said Mindanao’s current air travel setup remains largely dependent on flights routed through Metro Manila, limiting passenger traffic, increasing travel time, and discouraging potential investors and tourists who prefer more direct and efficient connections. By developing triangulated and multi-destination routes, Davao and other Mindanao gateways can serve as alternative international and domestic hubs.

He added that the expansion of air routes in Mindanao would not only benefit Davao City but also support nearby provinces by improving access to emerging tourism destinations, agricultural export points, and business centers. This, in turn, could stimulate job generation, strengthen regional value chains, and reduce economic concentration in Luzon.

Castañaga also stressed that sustained airline operations in Mindanao depend on coordinated efforts among national agencies, local governments, tourism stakeholders, and the private sector to ensure consistent passenger demand and route profitability.

With airports in Davao, General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, Zamboanga, and emerging gateways in Siargao and Cotabato, Mindanao is well-positioned to become a major aviation network in the southern Philippines once supported by innovative routing strategies and long-term policy commitment.

Castañaga concluded that building a stronger Mindanao air travel system is essential not only for mobility, but also for positioning the island as a competitive economic and tourism hub in Southeast Asia. DEF