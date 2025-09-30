Tricycle’s permit validity extension already in effect

DAVAO City Councilor Doce Apostol clarified that the extension of the Motorized Tricycle Operators’ Permit (MTOP) validity is already in effect. To further spread awareness, he said he would conduct an information campaign to ensure all drivers and operators are informed.

Apostol, chairperson of the Committee on Franchises and Public Utilities, raised the concerns of the Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (Toda) members in Davao City about their livelihood. This comes after the members sought clarification from the committee regarding the effectiveness of the two-year MTOP validity.

The councilor stated that the extended MTOP validity has been in effect since February 18, 2025. The city council approved the ordinance, and on April 4, 2025, Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte signed it into law as City Ordinance No. 0758-25, amending the Comprehensive Transport and Traffic Code of Davao City.

“To ensure proper implementation, the committee will distribute printed copies of the ordinance to all Toda members. This effort is to eliminate confusion and promote full compliance,” he said during his privilege speech on Tuesday, September 24, 2025, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He added that one of the key provisions in the amended ordinance is the extension of the MTOP validity to two years, providing greater stability and easing the burden of annual renewal.

Apostol further explained that another major provision encourages the timely renewal of permits among registered members. It also provides an opportunity for those operating without proper authorization to legitimize their operations by securing the necessary permits.

He emphasized that the ordinance aims to bring all operators within the legal framework, ensuring accountability and the safety of the riding public.

Apostol said his committee will coordinate with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) and barangay councils to conduct information dissemination and dialogues throughout the city.

Amended validity of the MTOP

Under the ordinance, the validity of MTOPs is extended from one to two years.

One of the key amendments requires MTOP applicants to secure a barangay certification confirming access to a private parking area. If the applicant is not the driver, the same certification must still be submitted.

The ordinance also updates regulatory fees. The supervision fee must now be paid every two years by September 30, while the business permit fee is due by January 20.

Another amendment to Section 91 changes how collected funds are managed and introduces a two-year franchise fee.

Revisions to Section 92 now allow applicants to register up to five units under a single MTOP franchise, which will also be valid for two years.

Additionally, motorcycles with an engine capacity of 100cc and above are now eligible for an MTOP franchise or Motorcycle-for-Hire (MTH) registration.

The MTOP, issued by the CTTMO, grants motorcycles the right to operate as tricycles-for-hire within designated zones in the city. With these changes, city officials hope to streamline the process and encourage compliance, ultimately improving Davao’s transport system.

Encouraging more operators to register

Former Councilor Conrado Baluran said on February 11, 2025, that the revision of Davao City's Traffic Code is intended to encourage more operators in the city to register legally.

Baluran said that, at present, there are about 5,000 registered motorcycle operators in the city. However, estimates suggest that more or less 15,000 motorcycle operators are currently traversing the city’s roads.

He expressed optimism that easing the registration process and offering incentives would motivate more operators to register. RGP