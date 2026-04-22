Trillanes’ libel case transferred to Mandaluyong Court

THE long-running libel case filed in 2018 by Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte and lawyer Manases Carpio against former senator Antonio Trillanes IV has been transferred from Davao City to a Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Mandaluyong City.

The case, which has remained pending for nearly seven years, is now awaiting raffle, a standard judicial procedure in the Philippine court system that determines which specific RTC branch will handle the proceedings. Once raffled, the assigned judge will set the schedule for further hearings and motions.

Court records and earlier media reports show that the complaint originated from a series of public statements made by Trillanes in 2018, where he made allegations linking Duterte and Carpio to various controversial issues. Among these were claims of alleged extortion involving business entities, including ride-hailing company Uber, and references to the ₱6.4-billion shabu shipment seized by authorities in 2017.

The complainants argued that these statements were false, malicious, and damaging to their reputation, forming the legal basis of multiple libel complaints filed under the Revised Penal Code of the Philippines. Under Philippine law, libel involves the public and malicious imputation of a crime, vice, or defect that tends to dishonor or discredit a person.

Separate filings referenced Trillanes’ public remarks connecting Paolo Duterte to the controversial drug shipment, as well as allegations of improper dealings involving business interests. Paolo Duterte has consistently denied these accusations, while Carpio has likewise rejected any implication of wrongdoing.

In earlier court submissions, Duterte’s camp accused Trillanes of “maliciously maligning” them through repeated public statements and media interviews. They maintained that the allegations were presented as factual assertions rather than opinions, and therefore constituted actionable defamation.

Media reports from 2018 and subsequent years show that multiple libel complaints were filed in connection with Trillanes’ statements. Some of these cases progressed to preliminary proceedings and court action, including instances where arrest warrants were issued against Trillanes. However, other complaints were dismissed by the Department of Justice, a development that was publicly criticized by Duterte’s camp at the time.

Trillanes, a long-standing political adversary of the Duterte family, has consistently defended his actions, saying that his statements were made in the context of public accountability and governance scrutiny. He has repeatedly argued that his disclosures were part of his duty as an elected official and fall under constitutionally protected free speech on matters of public interest.

In earlier public statements widely carried by media outlets, Trillanes rejected claims that the cases against him were purely legal in nature, saying that they were intended to silence criticism. He has maintained that the allegations he raised were based on information he deemed relevant for public scrutiny, and has continued to deny any intent to defame.

The former senator last appeared before the Davao City RTC in July 2025 before the venue transfer was implemented. While official court documents have not publicly detailed the specific reason for the transfer, procedural rules in the Philippine judiciary allow venue changes under certain circumstances, including considerations related to fairness, security, or administrative efficiency.

The case is part of a broader and long-standing political conflict between Trillanes and the Duterte family. During his time in the Senate, Trillanes emerged as one of the most vocal critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte, repeatedly raising allegations involving corruption, unexplained wealth, and links to illegal drug operations. These accusations became central to his political clashes with the Duterte administration and its allies.

The legal dispute between the two camps has since evolved into multiple court cases, public exchanges, and congressional inquiries over several years, reflecting the continuing political tension between them.

The Mandaluyong RTC will then determine the next steps, including possible pre-trial hearings and the presentation of evidence by both parties.

Meanwhile, as of writing, Trillanes appeared before the House Committee on Justice in connection with ongoing impeachment-related proceedings involving Vice President Sara Duterte, further extending his involvement in high-profile political and legal disputes involving the Duterte family. DEF