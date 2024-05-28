Trusted Quiboloy ally surrenders 21 firearms

THE Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) revealed that the 21 firearms recently surrendered on Saturday, May 24, 2024, were owned by a village chief and trusted ally of the controversial religious leader, Apollo Quiboloy.

In a report obtained by SunStar Davao from the PRO-Davao on Monday, May 27, the voluntary surrender was made possible by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit (CIDG-RFU) through its program “Plan Paglalansag Omega” which led to immediate arrest of Cresente “Enteng” Chavez Canada.

The CIDG-RFU conducted the operation at the Kingdom Jesus Christ (KOJC) Compound, Phil-Japan Friendship Highway, Sasa.

"I do commend the joint efforts of our personnel in ensuring the utmost cooperation of Mr. Canada in this undertaking. His voluntary surrender of his several firearms is a clear message that PRO-11 exemplifies initiative and tireless efforts to ensure that the rule of law exists,” PRO-Davao regional director, Brigadier General Aligre Martinez stated.

The CIDG said Quiboloy's legal counsel Atty. Israelito Torreon voluntarily surrendered and turned the following firearms and ammunitions over to the police for disposition: One unit RMTON .22LR /22MAG rifle; one unit DAEW 12-gauge shotgun; one unit ELISC 5.56 rifle; one unit Armscor 9mm pistol; one unit SWSN .38 revolver; one unit RMTON .300WIN small arm; one unit TRUS 9mm pistol; one unit CZ 9mm pistol; one unit FNH Cal. 5.7 pistol; one unit Colt LT Cal. 380 pistol; one unit FNH cal. 5.7 pistol; one unit Glock 9 pistol; one unit Colt .45 pistol; one unit Parao .45 pistol; one unit WLTHR .22 pistol; one unit PMS 9mm pistol; one unit Metrillo 9mm pistol; one unit Taurus .38Super revolver; one unit Metril .357 pistol; one unit STRYV .45 pistol; one unit CZ 9mm pistol; 14 pieces of 9mm live ammunition; and two CZ pistol magazines

Canada is the barangay captain of Tamayong, where KOJC Prayer Mountain and Glory Mountain are situated.

Earlier this month, PRO-Davao recovered five of 19 firearms under the fugitive pastor’s name.

Of the weapons discovered, 14 have already been sold, all with the necessary legal documentation.

This, after PRO-Davao in collaboration with the Area Police-Eastern Mindanao Command and the Regional Civil Security, verified that they had served the preacher and founder of the (KOJC with the Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) License Revocation and Restoration Board on May 2. DEF