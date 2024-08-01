TUCP focuses on fairness, not ideology

AN OFFICIAL from the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) emphasized that trade unions focus on “dignity and fairness” in the workplace and are not driven by ideology.

Luis Corral, TUCP’s vice president for national and international affairs, explained to SunStar Davao on July 29, 2024, at the Bai Hotel Cebu, Mandaue City, that unions address issues like fair compensation, benefits, treatment, and respect for employee rights.

Corral stated that unions also advocate against workplace violence and sexual harassment, and push for occupational safety and health measures. They seek regular discussions with management to address workers’ concerns.

“It has nothing to do with ideology, it has to do with basic fairness simpleng katarungan at simpleng karapatan binibigyan sila ng respeto at dignidad nila ay ini-observe (It has nothing to do with ideology, it has to do with basic fairness—simple justice and simple rights. They are given respect and their dignity is observed),” he said.

He highlighted the challenges of organizing trade unions, including incidents where organizers have been targeted by uniformed personnel. He stressed that responses should follow legal procedures rather than extrajudicial actions.

Corral added that TUCP supports union organizers by assisting in the organization process and referring issues to the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB), National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC), or the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

He acknowledged that state forces, trained for anti-subversion, sometimes intimidate union organizers, especially in plantations, by labeling unions as terrorist or communist.

“Doon pinupuntahan sa ibang plantations na mag oorganize ng union nananakot na ang mga union ay terorista na sila ang pinagmumulan ng communista (They go to plantations where we are organizing unions and spread information that unions are terrorists and are the source of communists),” he said.

Corral explained that union organizing in plantations involves the communities where laborers reside, often misunderstood by police and military as illegal activities.

He noted that TUCP is advocating for an executive order to establish protocols for the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), ensuring their support and legitimacy.

Corral observed a decrease in extrajudicial killings compared to the previous administration but emphasized that underlying policies and practices persist. Addressing this requires sensitization, education, advocacy, and bringing the issue to light.

“Magkaron ng pagkilala sa mga karapatan ng ating mga mangagawa na mag organisa na mag union at pumasok sa collective bargaining agreement (Recognize the rights of our workers to organize, form unions, and enter into collective bargaining agreements),” he said.

He noted that this year, the TUCP has received complaints from individuals organizing unions in South Cotabato and Davao del Norte.

This year, TUCP has received complaints from union organizers in South Cotabato and Davao del Norte. According to TUCP data, fewer than 2 million workers are organized in about 300,000 unions with Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA), a small fraction compared to the 48.87 million employed individuals in May 2024, per the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). RGP