Tugbok cops investigate engineer’s killing

THE Davao City Police Office - Tugbok Police Station (DCPO-PS9) is investigating the motive of the killers who gunned down an engineer who was attempting to park his vehicle outside his residence at Deca Homes Subdivision, Tugbok District on Friday night, April 19.

The victim was identified as Engr. Rey Pulangas Lumacat, a resident of the area.

Meanwhile, a manhunt operation was immediately activated.

In a report provided by DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon, the family of the victim has requested not to disclose other information related to the engineer’s profile to protect them while an intensive probe into the case is ongoing.

According to reports, he had just dropped off his spouse and their daughter before navigating his Nissan Patrol into his usual parking space. The family hurried outside after hearing gunshots a few seconds later to discover the car had crashed into the shoulder of the road.

Upon seeing the bloodied victim sprawled on the car’s chair, his family members checked him right away.

Witnesses saw two males riding a motorcycle without helmets speeding away.

Police authorities had a hard time identifying the perpetrators due to their facemasks. DEF