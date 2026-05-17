Tulfo seeks transparent probe into Senate shooting incident

SENATOR Raffy Tulfo called for a transparent and impartial investigation into the May 13 shooting incident inside the Senate complex, warning that the controversy has already disrupted legislative operations and delayed several priority measures.

The incident involved members of the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (Osaa) and agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) amid tensions over attempts to serve an arrest warrant against Senator Ronald dela Rosa in connection with the International Criminal Court’s investigation into the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign.

In a statement issued May 16, Tulfo said important legislative proposals awaiting sponsorship have remained stalled because of the unrest inside the Senate.

“Nakakalungkot na maraming mahahalagang panukalang batas ang nakahanda na para sa sponsorship ngunit patuloy na nade-delay dahil sa kaguluhan sa Senado (Unfortunately, many important bills are already prepared for sponsorship, but continue to be delayed because of the turmoil in the Senate),” Tulfo said.

The senator stressed the need to restore order and public trust, saying lawmakers must uncover the truth so they can continue carrying out their mandate.

“Dapat magkaroon ng isang transparent na imbestigasyon sa mga nangyari at lumabas ang katotohanan upang bumalik na sa normal ang aming trabaho at magawa namin ang mandatong ipinagkatiwala sa amin ng taumbayan (There must be a transparent investigation into what happened and the truth must come out so our work can return to normal and we can fulfill the mandate entrusted to us by the people),” he added.

Reports showed tensions escalated on the evening of May 13 after security personnel locked down portions of the Senate building while armed law enforcement officers and Senate security units converged near the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) complex, where Senate offices are located.

Witnesses and media personnel covering Senate proceedings reported hearing multiple gunshots during the confrontation, forcing employees, journalists, and staff members to seek cover inside the building.

Acting Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca later admitted firing the first “warning shot” during the standoff, saying the move was intended to prevent further escalation involving NBI personnel.

The Office of the Ombudsman later ordered Aplasca’s six-month preventive suspension without pay while a formal investigation continues. Ombudsman officials said the suspension was necessary to prevent possible interference in the ongoing probe.

Investigators are also looking into possible violations that may include obstruction of justice, aiding a fugitive, gross neglect of duty, and failure to maintain public safety within Senate premises.

The controversy deepened after Ombudsman officials disclosed that the Senate initially refused to receive the suspension order and subpoena requests for CCTV footage linked to the incident.

Aplasca later said the CCTV recordings had already been turned over to investigators from the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Tulfo acknowledged the Ombudsman’s decision to suspend Aplasca, particularly after the official admitted firing first despite the presence of civilians and media personnel inside the Senate compound.

“Gayunpaman, kinikilala ko ang desisyon ng Ombudsman na suspindihin ang Acting Senate Sergeant-At-Arms na si Mao Aplasca, na umaming siya ang unang nagpaputok ng baril noong gabi ng May 13, sa kabila ng presensya ng mga empleyado ng Senado at media personnel sa pasilidad na maaaring napahamak (Nonetheless, I recognize the Ombudsman’s decision to suspend Acting Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca, who admitted firing the first shot on the night of May 13 despite the presence of Senate employees and media personnel inside the facility who could have been harmed),” Tulfo said.

The senator also said accountability should extend to the NBI asset who allegedly returned fire during the confrontation.

“Sa kabilang banda, nararapat ding mapanagot ang NBI asset na gumanti at nagpaputok rin patungo naman sa miyembro ng mga Osaa (On the other hand, the NBI asset who retaliated and also fired toward members of the Osaa should likewise be held accountable),” he added.

Tulfo said that preserving the integrity and credibility of the Senate must take precedence over politics and personal interests amid growing public scrutiny of the incident and its implications for the country’s institutions. DEF