Tulfo stands by alleged watchlist claims

CONTROVERSIAL retired broadcaster and columnist Ramon “Mon” Tulfo defended his claim that several public figures are allegedly being monitored for a supposed plot to destabilize the government, insisting his reporting is not libelous.

Tulfo posted on social media earlier this week a list of individuals he said the government is “closely watching” for alleged involvement in destabilization activities. The list included Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, Vice President Sara Duterte, and businessman Luis “Chavit” Singson.

Rep. Duterte rejected the allegation, calling Tulfo’s claims false and baseless.

Tulfo, known for a career marked by high-profile controversies, said he did not defame anyone because he relied on information he believes is factual. He defended his post, writing that the list was objective and did not make unfair comments about anyone included.

“I’ve stirred a hornet’s nest after I came out with the list of people the government is closely watching. My long-time friend Alex Allan, a former ace journalist, suggested I open myself up to a barrage of libel suits. How could I be charged with libel when that report was objective and did not make any unfair comment on anybody in the list?” Tulfo wrote.

He also denied accusations of shifting political loyalties, calling claims he was “balimbing” false. He said the current administration was responsible for his departure from the Philippine Star over what he called objective commentary about former President BBM.

Tulfo did not reveal his sources and admitted the claims remain unverified. Nevertheless, he posted the names of the individuals he said were being monitored, which also included Romeo Poquiz, Orly De Leon, Benjamin Magalong (for confirmation), Johnny Macanas, Gerald Bantag, Col. Lachica, Col. Leonardo, Col. Metran, Capt. Dado Enriquez, Ferdinand Topacio, Vic Rodriguez, Mike Defensor, Rodante Marcoleta, Orlando Olamit, and Alias Monk.

Pulong fires back

Rep. Duterte described Tulfo’s list as fabricated and accused him of sensationalism.

“This guy must be really proud of his imagination — it’s the only thing working harder than his sense of journalism. If this so-called ‘list’ is his version of insider intelligence, then the only thing that needs confirmation is whether he still knows the difference between fact and fiction,” he wrote.

Duterte also responded to Tulfo’s earlier claim that he would not reveal his source, with explicit language questioning Tulfo’s motives. He added that Tulfo’s accusations appeared to be driven by personal ambition, citing rumors that Tulfo sought an appointment as special envoy to China.

Tulfo has not publicly responded to Duterte’s personal remarks.

Government remains silent

As of press time, Malacañang and national security officials have neither confirmed the existence of a destabilization watchlist nor acknowledged that the individuals named by Tulfo are under surveillance. No formal complaint has been filed, and no agency has verified the claims.

Tulfo maintains that he was merely reporting the truth, while those he named insist the story is fabricated. Without corroborating evidence or an official statement, the so-called watchlist remains unverified—and highly controversial.

"How could I be charged with libel when that report was objective and did not make any unfair comment on anybody in the list?" Tulfo emphasized.