‘Tuloy Kaalaman’ for learners affected in Masara landslide

THE Department of Education-Division of Davao de Oro (DepEd-Davao de Oro) reiterated that it is strategizing a program called “Tuloy Kaalaman”, as the ‘case-to-case basis’ has been applied among the learners heavily affected by the Masara tragic incident.

The policy which has been immediately implemented aims to address the gaps in learning and the education setup of the students affected in the recent landslide at Zone 1, Barangay Masara, Maco on the night of February 6, 2024.

Under the program, the Education department in the province concentrates on maximizing the major learning competencies of the students.

“For once, since the learners of the schools are evacuated to other schools, naa gyuy interruption sa learning (there is an interruption in learning) but we are trying to address this by having this program. So we have shifted our strategy by concentrating on the essential competencies such as Reading, Math, and Science that need to be prioritized” Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) of DepEd - DdO Cristy Epe said during the Masara media briefing on Thursday, February 15.

In a separate interview, the official clarified that they have been strictly abiding by the policies set by the Education department, particularly on providing shelter for the displaced families at schools as their evacuation centers for 15 days.

This means that any recommendations from concerned government agencies to extend the displaced families’ stay beyond 15 days will not be possibly honored to continue the learning of the students despite the situation. Thus, the program “Tuloy Kaalaman” has been created.

“DepEd is open to the community as far as evacuation is concerned, naa gyud na sya sa amoang policy (it is already in our policy) — we never close our doors. However, our policy also provides that a maximum of 15 days shall be given for our evacuees because learning has to continue” she added.

However, she affirmed that they are willing to hold a negotiation with Maco LGU if there are still no new safe relocation sites for evacuees can be found.

“I know that our LGU is trying its best to return to normal. We are open for negotiation and come up with initiatives and new ways in order to cater to all children, may they be evacuees or from that particular school,” Epe added.

As of February 15, a total of seven schools were currently being used as evacuation centers. These schools are Elizalde Elementary School, Elizalde National High School, Panibasan Elementary School, Panibasan National High School, Masara Integrated School, Tagbaros Elementary School, and Masara Christian School Incorporated.

Meanwhile, around 4,223 students and 182 teaching personnel/ teachers are currently affected by the landslide. DEF



