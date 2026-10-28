Tupas denounces NBI raps, cites harassment

FORMER Davao City information officer Jefry “Jepoi” M. Tupas has broken his silence following the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) recommendation to refer possible criminal charges against him to the Department of Justice (DOJ), accusing the agency of harassing and pressuring him to testify against Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a statement released on October 28, 2026, following the NBI’s announcement, Tupas questioned the bureau’s handling of allegations made by former police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., who claimed involvement in alleged cash deliveries to Duterte and members of her family.

“I denounce the National Bureau of Investigation’s (NBI) recommendation to file charges against me before the Department of Justice (DOJ). This is harassment, plain and simple,” Tupas, who is also a former employee of the Office of the Vice President, said.

He maintained that he had presented documentary evidence to dispute Gracioso’s allegations, including airline ticket bookings, passport photographs bearing immigration stamps, and social media posts that he said contradicted the alleged transactions claimed by Gracioso.

“Ako po ang nagpakita ng ebidensya—kabilang na ang airline ticket bookings, passport photos na may stamps, at Facebook posts—na nagpapatunay sa kasinungalingan ni Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. Ngunit ngayon, ako pa ang gustong sampahan ng kaso ng NBI (I was the one who presented the evidence—including airline ticket bookings, passport photos showing entry stamps, and Facebook posts—that exposed the lies of Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. But now, I am the one the NBI wants to file a case against),” he said.

Tupas questioned the basis of the NBI’s recommendation, arguing that the agency appeared to give greater weight to Gracioso’s account despite what he described as a lack of evidence establishing that the alleged cash deliveries took place.

“Kailangan nating itanong kung anong klaseng imbestigasyon ba ang ginawa ng NBI sa pamumuno ni Director Melvin Matibag sa isyung ito (We need to ask what kind of investigation the NBI, under the leadership of Director Melvin Matibag, conducted into this issue),” he said.

Tupas disputes NBI's account

Tupas also challenged NBI Director Melvin Matibag’s account of how the agency became involved in his security concerns, particularly its visit to his family’s residence in Kabacan, Cotabato, on September 29.

According to Tupas, NBI personnel led by Special Assistant for Mindanao Concerns Voltaire Rovira went to the family home that morning. He disputed Matibag’s assertion that he was the one who initiated the request for security assistance.

“Wala sa katwiran ang pahayag na ito dahil ang NBI, sa pangunguna ni Special Assistant for Mindanao Concerns Voltaire Rovira, ang mismong pumunta sa aming bahay sa North Cotabato noong umaga ng September 29, 2026,” Tupas said.

He argued that if he had been the one seeking protection, he would have approached the agency himself rather than having NBI personnel visit his family’s residence.

Tupas also denied asking Matibag to issue a subpoena. He said he had spoken with the NBI director over the telephone in the presence of Atty. Rendel Mangliwan, and requested a formal invitation in connection with the agency’s offer of protective custody.

“Sa aking pakikipag-usap sa kanya sa telepono, sa harap mismo ni Atty. Rendel Mangliwan, humiling ako ng formal invitation para sa alok ng NBI na ipasailalim ako sa protective custody,” he said.

Instead, Tupas said, the document delivered to the residence that afternoon was a subpoena dated September 28, a day before NBI personnel arrived.

He questioned the agency’s intentions, particularly in light of its subsequent recommendation to refer possible charges against him to the DOJ.

Tupas further alleged that the invitation to meet in Manila and the offer of protective custody were intended to pressure him into becoming a witness against Duterte in a plunder case linked to Gracioso’s allegations.

“Now that he has publicly identified me as a witness, the apprehension over Matibag’s invitation for a meeting in Manila and the offer for protective custody becomes completely justified,” Tupas said.

“It is now glaringly obvious that these were not genuine gestures for my safety, but rather deceptive maneuvers to trap me and force me into becoming a false witness,” Tupas added.

Lawyer earlier questioned Manila appearance

SunStar Davao reported on October 2 that Atty. Caesar Europa, Tupas’ legal counsel, expressed uncertainty over whether his client would personally appear before the NBI in Metro Manila following the September 29 visit to the family residence.

Europa said Tupas was frightened by the incident and questioned the circumstances surrounding the agency’s request for him to appear in Manila.

“I don't think so. I'm not sure, but I don't think so kasi sa totoo lang, nung tumawag si Jefrey sa akin nung paalis na 'yung mga tao papunta rito, umiiyak 'yung tao. Natakot, natakot,” Europa said in the report.

The NBI had directed Tupas to appear before Matibag on October 1 as part of its investigation. According to Europa, the short notice and his client’s apprehension following the visit complicated plans for a personal appearance.

Tupas instead submitted a sworn affidavit denying Gracioso’s allegations, according to the earlier report.

Gracioso's allegations remain disputed

Gracioso, a former police officer, alleged that he delivered suitcases containing money to Duterte and members of her family in transactions connected to instructions involving former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

His account also implicated Tupas, who has denied receiving or delivering money on Duterte’s behalf.

Tupas maintained that the evidence he submitted should be examined alongside Gracioso’s claims rather than dismissed in favor of the latter’s account.

“It is clear to me, and probably to everyone else who can read between the lines, that I am being harassed, intimidated, and pressured to turn against Vice President Sara Duterte and testify against her in a plunder case related to the Gracioso allegations (as shown in the September 28, 2026 subpoena delivered to my house),” Tupas said.

He maintained that Gracioso’s allegations were fabricated and that he had presented evidence to refute them.

“The NBI can file all the trumped-up charges they want against me, but I will never allow myself to be used as a witness for a case built on lies,” he said. DEF