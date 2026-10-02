Tupas raises safety concerns after NBI visit

FORMER Davao City information officer Jeffrey “Jepoi” Tupas was uncertain about personally appearing before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after his family’s residence in Kabacan, Cotabato, was visited by NBI personnel amid a reported threat against him, his legal counsel said.

Lawyer Caesar S. Europa, senior partner of the Europa Dacanay Cubelo Law Office and the legal counsel of Tupas, told Davao reporters at his office on Friday morning, October 2, 2026, that Tupas was deeply alarmed after people arrived at the residence of his parents in Kabacan, Cotabato, particularly because he initially understood the visit to be connected to information that he could be abducted and possibly offered protective custody.

Europa said Tupas called him while the NBI personnel were already leaving the area.

“I don't think so. I'm not sure, but I don't think so kasi sa totoo lang, nung tumawag si Jeffrey sa akin nung paalis na 'yung mga tao papunta rito, umiiyak 'yung tao. Natakot, natakot. 'Di ba, I mean if it happens to you, biglang may dumating na mga tao, 'di mo naman sila kilala, malay mo kung totoo 'yung sinasabi nila, 'di ba? Biglang may kumatok sa bahay niyo na mga... mga tao, tapos ganun na nga... Natakot talaga siya,” Europa said.

The NBI had summoned Tupas to appear before NBI Director Melvin Matibag in Pasay City on October 1 in connection with the Bureau’s investigation into allegations involving dismissed police officer Rodulfo M. Gracioso Jr., the former security aide of ex-House Speaker Lord Alland Velasco.

The subpoena, dated September 28, required Tupas to provide information and evidence in an investigation involving possible violations of the Anti-Plunder Act, Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and Anti-Money Laundering Act. The subpoena was received at the residence of Tupas’ parents in Kabacan on September 29, according to Europa’s letter to the NBI.

Europa questioned the short notice given to Tupas, who was in Mindanao, but Tupas nevertheless submitted a sworn affidavit addressing Gracioso’s allegations.

Rather than personally appearing before the NBI on October 1, Tupas submitted his affidavit denying that he ever received or delivered money for Vice President Sara Duterte.

The affidavit has placed particular attention on the identity of the person Gracioso referred to as “Jepoy” or “Jepoi” in his account of alleged cash deliveries.

Tupas said he believed Gracioso was referring to him because of his nickname and his previous role as one of Duterte’s aides. He also said Gracioso had misspelled his surname as “Tupaz” in the affidavit. Tupas categorically denied receiving suitcases containing cash on behalf of Duterte.

“Sa simula pa lamang ay nais kong sabihin na malinaw na ang mga pahayag at paratang na ito ni PCPL GRACIOSO ay PAWANG KASINUNGALINGAN LAMANG at madaling maipakita na SINUNGALING siya,” Tupas said in his affidavit.

He specifically denied receiving or delivering money, gifts, or vehicles for Duterte, stating, “...walang nangyari na may tinanggap akong maleta ng pera, regalo, o sasakyan para kay Sara Z. Duterte.”

Does Jepoi know Gracioso?

But beyond the alleged cash transactions, Europa also addressed another question raised by the allegations: whether Tupas and Gracioso knew each other or had ever personally encountered one another.

Europa said Tupas told him that he did not know Gracioso.

“Ay hindi, sabi talaga sa akin ni Jepoi hindi niya kilala. Pero nga lang, kasi nga... he cannot be sure 100% na they were... they were never in the same place at the same time dahil politiko 'yung bossing niya, politiko din 'yung sinasabing bossing ni Gracioso,” Europa said.

Europa was referring to the fact that Tupas had worked around then-Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, while Gracioso claimed to have worked as part of the security detail of former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Because both men were connected to political figures, Europa said it would be difficult for Tupas to categorically state that he and Gracioso had never been in the same venue.

“Tapos nandoon din si Jeffrey, posibleng nandoon din si Gracioso. Alam naman siguro ninyo na 'pag may mga ganyang okasyon, madali namang magpa-selfie kay... ngayon VP, kahit nung mayor pa siya,” Europa added.

Meanwhile, Europa reiterated that the possibility that the two men may have been in the same place does not establish that they knew each other or that they had engaged in any transaction.

Gracioso, a former police officer and former security aide of Velasco, has alleged that he delivered suitcases containing large amounts of money to members of the Duterte family, supposedly on instructions connected to Velasco.

Travel records show cash delivery ‘impossible’

The allegations included supposed deliveries to a person identified as “Jepoy.”

Gracioso alleged that two suitcases containing P50 million each were delivered to “Jepoy” in connection with an April 2019 transaction in Marinduque. Another alleged delivery involving two suitcases with P50 million each was supposedly made at the Diamond Hotel in Manila on September 21, 2019.

Tupas disputes both incidents using travel records.

For the alleged April 2019 transaction, Tupas said he was in South Korea from April 18 until April 21 or 22. He attached his airline ticket, passport records and social media posts to his affidavit to document his location.

For the alleged September transaction, Tupas said he was in Japan from September 19 to 22, 2019.

Europa said the records should be independently checked by government agencies rather than simply accepted based on either side’s account.

“Check Immigration records, 'di ba? Check the BI, it's under the DOJ, and the NBI is also under the DOJ. You can check BI records, you can ask the airlines if they still have the records kung... kung totoo nga. The airports, 'di ba? Nandoon naman kung anong airport eh, anong terminal,” he said.

The lawyer also disputed Gracioso’s claim that Tupas went to the residence of Velasco.

“Hindi siya nakapunta sa bahay ever ni Speaker Velasco,” Europa said.

Europa further questioned the practicality of Gracioso’s allegation that Tupas carried two suitcases allegedly containing P50 million each.

“For those of you na nakakilala si Jepoi—nakakilala naman siguro kayo kay Jepoi—ma-imagine niyo si Jepoi na magkarga ng dalawang maleta ng... ng pera na 50 million each na naka-heels? Eh palaging naka-heels 'yon,” Europa said.

Tupas also disputed another allegation involving an alleged delivery in Busay, Cebu, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the alleged trip could not have happened as described because of restrictions on domestic travel from Davao City at the time. Tupas cited Executive Order No. 13 issued in March 2020, which suspended domestic air travel to and from Davao City beginning March 19 that year.

Europa said the government has access to records that could establish whether Tupas was in the Philippines or abroad on the dates cited by Gracioso.

Tupas’ employment history is also relevant to why his name appeared in the allegations.

According to his affidavit, Tupas served as Davao City information officer from July 1, 2016 to November 8, 2021. He later worked at the Office of the Vice President from June 30, 2022 until October 15, 2025.

Gracioso, meanwhile, was a former police officer who said he had served as part of Velasco’s security detail. The PNP has confirmed that Gracioso was assigned as a security officer of the former House Speaker. His allegations have prompted an NBI investigation, but the claims remain subject to verification.

The NBI has said it will examine the evidence submitted by Gracioso, including photographs and other materials, and verify whether these correspond to the dates, places and circumstances described in his affidavit.

The bureau also administered a second polygraph examination to Gracioso on September 30. Reports said the NBI found no specific physiological reactions indicative of deception during the examination, but the agency has emphasized that a polygraph does not by itself establish the truth of the allegations.

For Tupas, however, the controversy has moved beyond the allegations themselves and into concerns about his personal safety and privacy.

Europa said Tupas had already left government service and wanted to distance himself from public life.

When asked why Tupas resigned from the OVP, Europa said his understanding was that his client simply wanted to leave public life, although he could not rule out other personal reasons.

Tupas likewise described himself in his affidavit as a private citizen.

“I am now a private citizen, and my only wish is to be spared from being used as a pawn, tool, or leverage in schemes to persecute Ms. Sara Z. Duterte and the Duterte family. I hope that I will be allowed to live a quiet and simple life—away from the chaos of politics.” DEF