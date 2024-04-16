'TV Patrol' starts airing on ALLTV this April 15

“TV Patrol,” the country’s longest-running primetime newscast, will be airing on ALLTV every night beginning 15 April 2024 (Monday), marking a new milestone in its mission to bring relevant news and information to the Filipino people.

Anchored by Kabayan Noli de Castro, Karen Davila, Bernadette Sembrano, and Henry Omaga-Diaz, “TV Patrol” airs from Monday to Friday at 6:30 pm, while “TV Patrol Weekend,” anchored by Alvin Elchico and Zen Hernandez, is seen every Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 pm.

ALLTV is the latest platform to carry “TV Patrol” on free TV, cable and satellite TV. “TV Patrol” will continue to be seen on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and ABS-CBN News on YouTube, ANC, Teleradyo Serbisyo, and DWPM on AM radio.

We thank the public for their unwavering love and support. Maraming salamat, mga Kapamilya. PR