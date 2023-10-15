Two Davao City teams in PNVF Challenge Cup

TWO Davao City teams will compete in the 19-day Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Challenge Cup set in November 2023 at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Dabawenyos are seeing action in the men's and women's divisions.

Nine men’s teams and six women’s squads—all local government unit (LGU)-based- have confirmed their participation in the PNVF’s penultimate tournament for the 2023 calendar.

“The Challenge Cup allows LGUs to have their own volleyball programs and we’re looking forward to discovering unpolished talents through this tournament,” PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said.

The target is 16 teams for each gender, with 64 matches set to be played from November 6 to 9 and 13 to 23.

The first eight days of competition are the elimination round among the teams divided into four pools.

Other confirmed teams include Plaridel (Quezon), Orion and Dinalupihan (Bataan), the University of Batangas, VNS, Arellano University, and Alpha Omega Elite.

Meanwhile, Davao's lady spikers join Parañaque City, De La Salle University- Dasmariñas, University of Batangas, Arellano University, and San Pedro City, Laguna.

The Challenge Cup precedes the culminating Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge, which features the world’s top beach volleyball teams set later in November in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The PNVF will then kick off its 2024 calendar with the Champions League in February. PR