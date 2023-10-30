Two-day liquor ban for BSKE enforced

The Police Regional Office in Davao (PRO-Davao) officially announced the start of the liquor ban in the entire region in light of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023.

The liquor ban will run from October 29 to 11:59 p.m. on October 30.

The nationwide ordinance is based on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution 10924 and 10905 which prohibit any person or establishment from selling, furnishing, or offering, any intoxicating liquor anywhere in the Philippines.

In a radio interview on Sunday morning, October 29, PRO-Davao spokesperson, Major Catherine Dela Rey clarified that any persons violating the law will be fined and stiff penalties are usually years of imprisonment.

“Hugot gyud nato nga tumanon ang mga balaod aron makalikay ta sa mga violations. Karon nga hapit na ang election, i-monitor gyud namo ning liquor ban para hapsay ang atoang BSKE. Kung adunay musupak sa balaod, maghulat nalang gyud sila sa mga penalties nga pwede muabot sa prisohan (We should strictly follow the laws so we can avoid violations. Now that the election is fast approaching, we will really monitor the liquor ban for the smooth process of our BSKE. If someone violates the law, they will just have to wait for the penalties that may result in jail) she said.

Under the Omnibus Election Code of the Philippines, violation of prohibited acts shall be punishable with imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years. It is also stated that violators are not subject to probation and shall suffer disqualification to hold public office and deprivation of the right of suffrage.

To recall, the spokes also affirmed in an AFP-PNP press briefing conducted earlier this month that they have already collaborated with other security agencies and other multipliers in the government in imposing the two-day liquor ban not just in urbanized areas and cities but also in remote locations.

“Nakig-alayon na ta sa mga security forces and other agencies in the government para mas hugtan pa ang maong ordinansa gumikan nga tumong lang usab kini sa honest and peaceful election (We have already coordinated with the security forces and other agencies in the government to tighten the ordinance even more because the goal also is to have an honest and peaceful election),” Dela Rey added. DEF