Two die in GenSan drag race crash

Two young individuals lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle accident in General Santos City, allegedly caused by a drag race
A 24-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were killed in a motorcycle collision, allegedly due to a drag race, around 9 p.m. on November 2 along Fil-Am Avenue, Diversion Road, Barangay Fatima, General Santos City.
A 24-YEAR-OLD woman and a 27-year-old man were killed in a motorcycle collision, allegedly due to a drag race, around 9 p.m. on November 2 along Fil-Am Avenue, Diversion Road, Barangay Fatima, General Santos City.

According to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) in General Santos, the victims were identified as Krystel, a recent graduate from Mindanao State University and resident of Barangay Fatima, and Christian, 27, from Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat.

The report states that Krystel was riding her XRM motorcycle, reportedly on her way to meet her cousin, when she was struck by Christian’s Raider 150 motorcycle, which was allegedly participating in a drag race.

The collision threw both riders from their motorcycles. Despite efforts to assist them, they died from severe injuries.

Krystel’s family told IFM Gensan they would not press charges if Christian’s family agreed to cover hospital expenses of over P11,000. JRN

