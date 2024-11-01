Two fires cause P1.3-M damage

AN ESTIMATED P1 million in damage resulted from a fire that broke out around 5:50 p.m. on October 28, 2024, at Purok 5, Barangay San Jose, Montevista.

The blaze originated in the storage room of a hardware store, quickly spreading to engulf the entire building. Firefighters declared the fire out by 6:30 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

The Bureau of Fire Protection-Montevista is still investigating the cause.

In a separate incident, a warehouse in Santolan, Barangay Toril Poblacion, Toril District, Davao City, caught fire at 3:20 p.m. on October 29, 2024.

The warehouse, owned by a woman named Maricar, sustained considerable damage. According to Elisio Angoy, 65, a coffee grind machine operator from Sitio Luak, Barangay Crossing Bayabas, Toril District, he called Central 911 as the fire intensified.

One employee sustained injuries during the incident, and the Toril Fire Station declared the fire extinguished by 3:45 p.m. The fire damaged coffee sacks valued at around P300,000, and the cause remains under investigation. DTV,WGM