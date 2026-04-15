Two measures eyed to promote health, nutrition

DAVAO City Councilor Rachel Zozobrado said that she is still refining two proposed health-oriented food ordinances aimed at promoting healthier food consumption and improving nutritional transparency in food establishments.

The proposed measures, which have already reached second reading through an approved committee report, are still being fine-tuned to ensure practicality and enforceability in local settings, the councilor said.

Zozobrado explained that one ordinance focuses on promoting the availability of healthier food options, while the other requires food establishments to provide nutritional information for both pre-packed and freshly prepared meals to help consumers make informed dietary choices.

She added that the council is also considering merging the two proposals following consultations with co-authors, Councilor Trisha “Potpot” Villafuerte and Councilor Al-Ryan Alejandre.

“Our concern is implementation. Is it implementable? Is it possible in Davao City, especially on the ordinance on nutritional information?” she said during the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos Conference held on April 14, 2026 at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

National agencies such as the Department of Science and Technology–Food and Nutrition Research Institute, the National Nutrition Council, and the Food and Drug Administration have expressed support and are expected to provide technical assistance once the ordinance is implemented.

Zozobrado said a council under the City Health Office will be created to oversee implementation, with stakeholder orientations scheduled before enforcement begins. The implementation will follow a phased approach, starting with large food establishments such as restaurant chains before expanding to smaller food businesses including carenderias and eateries.

She added that the city will rely on existing nutritional data and standardized guides from the Department of Science and Technology–Food and Nutrition Research Institute and the National Nutrition Council, including the Pinggang Pinoy guide, to support accurate computation of food content.

Stakeholders also suggested using the term “nutritional information” instead of “labeling” to align with regulatory authority and improve feasibility for food establishments.

Zozobrado explained that nutritional data for common Filipino dishes is already available from national agencies and can be adjusted depending on ingredients and preparation methods.

She further said Davao City will benchmark Quezon City, which has implemented a calorie labeling ordinance requiring food establishments to display calorie information on menus, initially covering large restaurant chains before a phased expansion. The policy is supported by national nutrition and health agencies and uses standardized nutritional references.

Zozobrado said the city will study Quezon City’s experience, particularly its compliance challenges and implementation gaps, to strengthen Davao City’s own ordinance.

She added that the proposal will no longer include incentives but will impose penalties for non-compliance among food establishments, while ensuring fairness in enforcement. She said the ordinance is intended to promote awareness and help Dabawenyos make informed and healthier food choices through accessible nutritional information. HANESSA D. TAMBUCO/DORSU INTERN