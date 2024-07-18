Two new sites for Masara landslide victims’ relocation

TWO new relocation sites for the Masara landslide victims in Maco, Davao de Oro, have been geologically assessed by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau-Davao Region (MGB-Davao). These sites were classified as having low to high susceptibility to flooding and low susceptibility to landslides.

The local government unit of Maco (LGU-Maco) recommended 28 sites for assessment, 14 of which had previously been evaluated as potential development sites based on the MGB study.

Beverly Mae Brebante, regional director of MGB-Davao, disclosed that these sites are in Barangay Panibasan and Barangay Calabcab. She emphasized the need for detailed engineering, geological, and geohazard assessments to identify appropriate mitigating measures.

“Regarding the two relocation sites in Maco, specifically in Panibasan and Calabcab, eto na po yung dalawang sites that were assessed to be potential during our initial assessment. When we say potential, puwede siyang i-develop, subject to further assessment in the conduct of an engineering, geological, and geohazard assessment para po malaman natin kung ano pa ang kailangan na i-implement na mitigating measures kasi these areas are prone to flooding (Regarding the two relocation sites in Maco, specifically in Panibasan and Calabcab, these were assessed as potential during our initial assessment. When we say potential, they can be developed, subject to further assessments to determine necessary mitigating measures because these areas are prone to flooding,” Brebante said during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas on July 16, 2024.

Brebante explained that the region's natural tendency for flooding is due to its vast plains intersected by numerous creeks and rivers.

"Ang ating region has vast plains, maraming patag, but it is dissected by several creeks and rivers. So naturally po ang ating region ay bahain talaga. It is just classified into different categories from low to very high. Ito pong dalawa, these are between low to high susceptibility to flooding but low to landslides, so puwede naman po nating mamitigate itong mga geohazard na ito (Our region has vast plains and many flat areas, but it is dissected by several creeks and rivers. So naturally, our region is prone to flooding. It is just classified into different categories from low to very high. These two sites are between low to high susceptibility to flooding but low to landslides so we can mitigate these geohazards),” she added.

On June 4, documents were being prepared to build a safe residential community for the Masara landslide victims in Barangays Calabcab, Panibasan, and Elizalde, all in Maco town.

At 7:30 PM on February 6, 2024, a small community in Zone 1, Barangay Masara, was hit by a deadly landslide caused by non-stop heavy rain. The barangay hall, three service buses carrying laborers from a nearby mining site, a jeepney, and several homes were submerged within an hour. According to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMC), there were 93 confirmed deaths, four body parts recovered, eight reported missing, and 32 injured people rescued. Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office spokesperson Edward Macapili said it was the worst disaster since super typhoon “Pablo” struck the province on December 4, 2012. DEF