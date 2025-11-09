Typhoon Uwan to affect several Mindanao areas

SEVERAL Mindanao areas are currently affected by Typhoon Uwan, which continued to rapidly intensify as it approaches the Philippine landmass, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Uwan (international name: Fung-Wong) is projected to make landfall by Sunday evening or early Monday, and forecasters warned that storm surges may reach up to three meters in some coastal communities.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, Sunday, November 9, Pagasa said the typhoon is gaining more strength as it moves closer to Catanduanes on Sunday morning. Parts of Mindanao — specifically Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao), and the northern areas of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes) — have been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

The agency noted that Uwan is likely to track west-northwest through the weekend before veering more northward on Monday. The weather bureau added that the eye of the storm may pass very close to Catanduanes and could make landfall over the southern part of Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora by Sunday evening or early Monday morning, November 10.

The agency also cautioned that the system may slightly shift its path. Pagasa stated, “which may result in a direct hit (i.e., eyewall affecting the area without making landfall) or a landfall over Catanduanes.”

As of Sunday morning, Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 in several areas in Luzon after Uwan reached super typhoon status. The bureau also warned of life-threatening storm surges exceeding three meters in several coastal provinces, including parts of Northern Luzon, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Southern Luzon, the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and portions of Mindanao such as Dinagat Islands and Siargao.

A gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, eastern and southern portions of Southern Luzon, eastern and central Visayas, and the eastern coast of Mindanao.

Uwan is expected to make landfall at or near peak intensity and may weaken as it crosses Northern Luzon due to mountainous terrain but is expected to remain a typhoon. It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday, briefly re-enter the northwestern boundary Thursday as it crosses Taiwan, and fully exit by Friday morning.

Authorities continue to urge residents, especially those in coastal and low-lying areas, to stay alert and monitor official weather updates. DEF