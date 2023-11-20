Uaap champions to lead Davao City's tennis team

JESSICA Mae Carcueva and Danna Marielle Abad, members of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (Uaap) women's tennis defending champion National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs, are set to spearhead Davao City's representation in the upcoming Philippine National Games (PNG) in Metro Manila.

The PNG, scheduled from December 17 to 22, 2023, will run concurrently with the Batang Pinoy national championships.

Philippine Tennis Association (Philta) regional director Juanito "Titong" Cansino Jr. said Isaac Christian Lim and Rey Anthony Byrd will banner the city's PNG men's team.

Expressing her enthusiasm in a Facebook Messenger interview with SunStar Davao on Friday afternoon, November 17, Carcueva said, "I am honored to represent my city and excited to play in PNG."

The 21-year-old UAAP Season 85 champion, who previously secured a bronze in women's doubles during her 2018 PNG debut, has been diligently training in Manila alongside Danna Abad for three hours on the court and dedicating one to two hours to conditioning with the NU team each morning.

With 12 years of tennis experience, Carcueva, a junior majoring in Physical Education, has won titles in two intercollegiate events besides the UAAP Season 85 championship. She is determined to go for the gold this time, vowing to give her best for the coveted medal.

Abad, 22, for her part, said: “Thrilled to be part of Davao City’s team! Let’s embrace the challenge, support each other, and make our city proud. Ready to give it my all.”

“I aim to give my best in the tournament, pushing my limits and contributing to the team’s success. Through teamwork and determination, I believe we can get that gold,” the fourth-year BS Psychology student said.

On the men's side, Lim, making his PNG debut, expressed his privilege in representing Davao City.

"I want to win," declared Lim, who commenced playing tennis at the age of eight as a 'pulot' boy at the Toril tennis court.

Lim, the boys 18-under champion in the Cebuana Lhuillier Tennis Tour in Davao City this year and doubles champion with Jeson Patrombon at the Malita Open 2021, has been a runner-up in the boys 18-under event of the PCA 2021.

"I always train with coach Litang in preparation for all my coming tournaments. I will try my best and play harder to win in PNG," he added.

Meanwhile, Davao City's Batang Pinoy team includes Rossel Judabal, Nathan Angus, Kiana Mesa, and Jazzy Litang. MLSA