Uaap Season `86 badminton co-MVP Arthur Salvado Jr. leads PNG squad

ARTHUR "Pingkoy" Salvado Jr., the newly-crowned co-MVP of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (Uaap) Season 86 men's badminton, is set to lead Davao City's charge in the upcoming Philippine National Games (PNG).

Expressing his excitement, Salvado, the captain of the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) Blue Eagles men's badminton team, shared his goal for the PNG, saying, "I aim to win the men's singles event. It feels good to be playing again for the city."

In a recent Facebook interview with SunStar Davao, Salvado reminisced about his previous representation of Davao City during the Arafura Games 2019, where he secured a silver medal for the team event.

"I hope to make the city proud again," the 22-year-old said.

Salvado's presence in the PNG is expected to boost Davao City's bid to improve its overall standing, aiming for a higher finish after holding the fourth position in the games for 18 years old and above.