Uaap Season `86 badminton co-MVP Arthur Salvado Jr. leads PNG squad

ARTHUR "Pingkoy" Salvado Jr., the newly-crowned co-MVP of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (Uaap) Season 86 men's badminton, is set to lead Davao City's charge in the upcoming Philippine National Games (PNG).
Expressing his excitement, Salvado, the captain of the Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) Blue Eagles men's badminton team, shared his goal for the PNG, saying, "I aim to win the men's singles event. It feels good to be playing again for the city."
In a recent Facebook interview with SunStar Davao, Salvado reminisced about his previous representation of Davao City during the Arafura Games 2019, where he secured a silver medal for the team event.
"I hope to make the city proud again," the 22-year-old said.
Salvado's presence in the PNG is expected to boost Davao City's bid to improve its overall standing, aiming for a higher finish after holding the fourth position in the games for 18 years old and above.
Becoming Uaap MVP
AdMU clinched the Uaap Season 86 title by defeating the National University (NU) Bulldogs, 3-2, at the Centro Atletico Badminton Center in Cubao, Quezon City.
Salvado shared the MVP honors with teammate Lyrden Laborte.
The Blue Eagles team, under the guidance of head coach Kennie Asuncion-Robles and assistants Roy Callanta and Fides Bagasbas, boasts a formidable lineup, including Charles Bagasbas, Allen Penute, Ethan Santos, Cody Torres, Justine Vanzuela, and Lance Vargas.
Reflecting on his MVP title, Salvado expressed gratitude for the recognition of his hard work throughout the competition.
"I think I was able to get the MVP title because I was able to be consistent and get the matches that the team needed the most," the Dabawenyo ace said.
Ending his Uaap season as an undergraduate, He emphasized that winning the championship was his primary focus, with the MVP honors serving as a bonus.
"I always told myself `bahala na di MVP, basta champion'". Getting the award was a bonus since the title was what really mattered to us," he added.
Salvado played singles and doubles matches in the tournament, maintaining a positive mindset and focusing on each point to handle the pressure effectively.
The AdMU men's badminton team was the first runner-up in the Uaap Season `82, a quarterfinalist in the 2020 Badminton Asia Team Championships, 2022 Philippine Intercollegiate Badminton Championships, and first runner-up in Uaap Season `85.
Humble beginnings
Salvado, a five-year AdMU badminton varsity scholar, attributes his memorable experience to the positive culture fostered by the team and the Ateneo community.
"It's about surrounding yourself with positive people and also to never go down without a fight whatever battle you may face whether in academics, sports, or life," he said.
Starting competitive badminton at age eight, Salvado's parents served as his first coaches.
Initially inclined towards studies, he became hooked on badminton as he accompanied his parents to the court for exercise.
His journey includes clinching the boys' singles and doubles golds at the 2016 Batang Pinoy national championship and securing the secondary boys’ singles gold and secondary mixed doubles silver in the secondary mixed doubles event of the 2017 Palarong Pambansa. MLSA