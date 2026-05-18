UCCP urges Senate independence on VP Sara Duterte impeachment

THE Council of Bishops of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines urged the Philippine Senate to exercise independence, moral courage, and strict adherence to the Constitution as lawmakers prepare to deliberate on the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a statement, the bishops called on senators to rise above political loyalties and partisan pressures as they prepare to act as an impeachment court.

The complaint transmitted by the House of Representatives includes allegations of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, and other high crimes.

The bishops stressed that the Senate’s responsibility goes beyond politics and carries historical and moral accountability.

"Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them," the statement read.

The church leaders emphasized that impeachment serves as a constitutional safeguard meant to uphold accountability and protect democratic institutions from abuse of power.

They urged senators to handle the proceedings with fairness, independence, and commitment to truth.

The bishops also underscored that public office is a sacred trust that requires humility, integrity, and service, especially to the poor and marginalized sectors.

Citing the biblical call of Isaiah to pursue justice and confront oppression, the bishops said moral responsibility remains vital amid the country’s current political tensions.

The UCCP leadership also warned against allowing political pressure, patronage, or personal allegiance to influence the impeachment process, saying these weaken public trust and undermine the rule of law.

Beyond the impeachment proceedings, the bishops renewed their call for accountability over alleged human rights violations linked to the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign, which resulted in thousands of deaths.

They said justice for victims and their families remains both a moral obligation and a legal responsibility.

The statement also urged Senator Ronald dela Rosa to cooperate with ongoing investigations, including those initiated by the International Criminal Court, concerning alleged human rights violations tied to the anti-drug campaign.

The bishops stressed that no public official is above the law, regardless of rank or influence.

They concluded by reaffirming the Church’s commitment to truth, justice, and accountability in public life and urged institutions to remain steadfast in defending democratic principles. DEF