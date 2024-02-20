UIC Molecular Biology Laboratory to enhance research opportunities

The laboratory's birth is a deliberate response to the times we live in, underscoring the pressing need for advanced research facilities to facilitate DNA amplifications, producing PCR products that will enable in-depth study of diseases, viruses, fungi, and bacteria.

Designed by the College of Medical and Biological Sciences professors and consultants, the molecular lab adheres to good microbiology practices and biosafety considerations. One key feature is the lab's unidirectional flow, which aligns with standard molecular biology practices.

"Molecular biology is one of the emerging fields we currently have worldwide. The opening of the molecular biology laboratory would enhance and provide opportunities for the university, its faculty, and students, especially in research and innovation,” College dean Rvin John T. Servillon said.

The laboratory will primarily support a wide range of research and projects, including diagnostic tests, DNA extractions, study of proteins, and cell studies. It will also facilitate extracting gene products from cells and microbes, furthering our understanding of fungi, viruses, infectious diseases, and other non-infectious diseases.

Since safety is a paramount concern in the Molecular Biology Lab., each room in the laboratory is equipped with HEPA filters and air showers to ensure the safety of products and students during molecular diagnostic procedures.

In its essence, the laboratory extends beyond just being a facility. It's a promise to the students, a commitment to provide them with opportunities to study the intricacies of the molecular biology field. It's a space where students transform into critical thinkers, competent communicators, confident public speakers, and responsible stewards of the microscopic world. Students from bachelor's degrees to graduate studies will be able to utilize the lab's unique equipment for both instructional and research purposes. The laboratory's advanced facilities will provide a distinctive learning environment, enhancing the educational experience for students and faculty.

Currently, the laboratory stands as an academic and research bastion, but it holds the potential for more. Several plans are underway to accept research grants and perform analyses requiring molecular biology techniques in the near future.

Looking ahead, the laboratory is a vision of discovery and innovation. The university is actively submitting project proposals and grants to organizations such as the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST - PCHRD) and Regional Health Research and Development Consortium (RHRDC) to enhance its capabilities further and contribute new knowledge in molecular biology. It is also open to partnerships to foster collaboration and research efforts. PR