Ukraine envoy pushes stronger PH ties

YULIIA Fediv underscored the importance of international cooperation, cultural exchange, and stronger Philippines-Ukraine relations during the International Forum on Ukraine-Philippines Relations in a Changing Global Order held Monday, May 11, 2026, at the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Mintal campus.

Fediv shared the challenges Ukraine continues to face amid the ongoing war with Russia, saying the conflict has caused an estimated US$195 billion in damage.

Citing data from the World Bank and the United Nations, she said rebuilding Ukraine could cost around US$600 billion and may take decades to fully recover from the destruction of infrastructure and the psychological toll on its people.

“Throughout the history of my country, we have faced threats from Russia in different political forms — during the Russian Empire, the Soviet period, and now under the Russian Federation,” Fediv said.

She stressed that Ukraine is fighting not only for its sovereignty but also for the principles of international law.

Fediv said Ukraine continues to speak about the war before the international community because it believes the global system must work effectively in addressing conflicts and protecting nations.

She added that the situation in Ukraine reflects broader global tensions, including conflicts in the Middle East, showing that countries remain interconnected under international law.

Fediv said Ukraine’s story is relevant not only in Europe but also in Southeast Asia and the Philippines because global security and diplomacy affect all nations.

She also highlighted the growing relationship between Ukraine and the Philippines, citing the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in July 2024.

By December 2024, Ukraine formally opened its embassy in Manila, marking what Fediv described as a transition from goodwill to practical cooperation between the two countries.

Fediv said Ukraine is interested in expanding trade with the Philippines, particularly in agriculture, energy security, drone technology, and cultural exchanges.

During the open forum, students from Usep’s Bachelor of Public Administration program raised questions about Philippines-Ukraine relations, fuel imports from Russia, disinformation on social media, and Russian propaganda.

Fediv addressed the concerns and emphasized the importance of accurate information and international dialogue.

Meanwhile, Usep president Bonifacio G. Gabales Jr. said the forum reflects the university’s commitment to promoting global awareness, critical thinking, and international engagement among students.

“As future public administrators and development professionals, our students must understand that governance today extends beyond national concerns; it is deeply influenced by diplomacy, international cooperation, and global development issues,” Gabales said.

He added that the forum allowed students to connect academic learning with real-world diplomacy and better understand the complexities of international relations, peacebuilding, and cooperation among nations.

Fediv expressed hope that continued collaboration between Ukraine and the Philippines would strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between future generations of both countries. RGP