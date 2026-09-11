Ultralight, AI-powered business laptop: ASUS ExpertBook Ultra, the flagship of the industry lands in Cebu, next stop Davao

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is taking its flagship business laptop experience beyond Cebu, with its next stop set in Davao. ASUS will bring the latest ASUS ExpertBook Ultra to Davao City on September 11, 2026, giving Davao audiences the chance to see firsthand its AI-powered performance, enterprise-grade security, military-grade durability, and long-lasting battery life.

After making its mark in Cebu, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is ready to take the spotlight once again. Davao, get ready—the next generation of business computing is coming your way.

WHERE TO BUY THE ASUS EXPERTBOOK ULTRA IN THE PHILIPPINES?

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is available starting at Php 129,995 at select ASUS authorized stores and tech stores nationwide. Cebuanos and those in the Visayas and Mindanao area can also purchase the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra through the official ASUS ExpertBook stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Customers who purchase the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra from the official ASUS ExpertBook Store on Shopee and Lazada can enjoy a limited-time exclusive discount of up to Php 6,000 plus a free ASUS 100W GaN charger. (DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB- 266989 Series of 2026)

●Where to Buy ASUS ExpertBook Ultra: https://ph.asus.click/ExpertBookUltra-WheretoBuy

●ASUS ExpertBook Store – Lazada: https://ph.asus.click/ASUSExpertBookStoreLazada

● ASUS ExpertBook Store – Shopee: https://ph.asus.click/ASUSExpertBookStoreShopee

Visit the ASUS Business Website, contact your nearest ASUS Business authorized reseller, or fill out the Volume Purchase Form for business orders. (SPONSORED CONTENT)