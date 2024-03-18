Ulysses Caturan and Kim Brian Salvador are Araw ng Dabaw tenpin champions

Dabawenyos Ulysses Caturan and Kim Brian Salvador clinched titles after topping their respective divisions at the close of the 17th Araw ng Dabaw National Bowling Tour (NBT) Open held at the SM Lanang bowling center recently.

Twice-to-beat Caturan, the 2023 Datba Bowler of the Year champion, bounced back from his initial game loss to rule the men's mixed open masters division. He defeated Manuel "Moi" Nierra II in the second game, 214-184, marking his first Araw ng Dabaw title.

Nierra had previously subdued Caturan, 187-165, in their first encounter.

"Nangulelat ko sa (I didn't perform well in the) classified division on Saturday, so I tried to redeem myself in the Sunday open masters finals," said Caturan, an overseas Filipino worker, in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao on Thursday, March 14.

He earned the twice-to-beat advantage by amassing 1,673 pinfalls in the eight-game qualifying round. His Datba teammates Nierra (1,663), Ulene Rose Rule (1,659), and Crystal Chavez (1,651), along with KBA's Gene Mendoza, advanced to the next round.

Caturan said, "Got lucky I had a clear window going to Game 7 because it seems it's just 50 pins from number one, so I tried to make more marks. I got lucky to convert."

In the first shootout, Chavez (213) outclassed Rule (198), and Mendoza (179) to set up a second shootout clash against Nierra. But Nierra stopped Chavez's momentum, hacking out a 247-158 victory to face Caturan in the title showdown.