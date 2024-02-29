Davao

UM-Davao grad tops mechanical engineers licensure exam

Ronn Dave Torres Cañones and Rey Mediana Arcabal are among the top 10 passers of the February 2024 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination.University of Mindanao/Facebook

A GRADUATE from Davao City-based university topped the February 2024 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination.

Ronn Dave Torres Cañones and Rey Mediana Arcabal are among the top 10 passers of the February 2024 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination.PRC

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, February 27, that Rey Mediana Arcabal of the University of Mindanao-Davao City topped the examination.

Arcabal garnered 93.45 percent during the examination.

Ronn Dave Torres Cañones, another graduate from UM-Davao City, ranked eighth, with a rate of 90.75 percent.

University of Southeastern Philippines-Davao City (Usep-Davao City) garnered 91.14 percent passing rate, ranking fourth in the 2024 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination.PRC

University of Southeastern Philippines-Davao City (Usep-Davao City) garnered 91.14 percent passing rate, ranking fourth in the 2024 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination, PRC also revealed.

A total of 72 out of 79 takers from Usep-Davao City passed the examination.

PRC announced that 4,458 out of 6,770 (65.85 percent) examinees passed the February 2024 Mechanical Engineering Licensure Exams.

In a Facebook post, UM congratulated all the passers from their university.

"Congratulations to the BS in Mechanical Engineering program for its impressive performance in the February 2024 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination," UM wrote in the post. RGL

