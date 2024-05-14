UM-Davao's Kate McDowell bags U20 MVP trophy in PH Athletics 2024

University of Mindanao (UM)-Davao City's varsity trackster Kate Duffy McDowell was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy in the women's under-20 category for her outstanding performance at The International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) Philippine Athletics Championships 2024. She claimed two gold medals and one silver during the event's conclusion on Sunday evening, May 12, at the PhilSports Complex track and field stadium in Pasig City.

She shared the MVP title with Ana Eugenio of T.A.F.T.

In her national open debut, the 19-year-old dominated the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase and 3,000m run, securing gold in both events and settled with a runner-up finish in the women's 1,500m race.

McDowell finished the women's 1,500m event in 5:18.83, coming in second to Ana Marie Eugenio of T.A.F.T., who clinched gold with a time of 5:17.19. Mary Rose Frias of the Spectrum Runners Team A settled for the bronze at 5:22.57.