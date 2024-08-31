UM grad ranks 8th in electrical engineering licensure exam

A DABAWENYO, Eldemar Miraflor, secured the eighth spot in the August 2024 Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination, with a rating of 91.25 percent.

Miraflor, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Mindanao (UM), contributed to the university’s strong performance. The UM College of Engineering Education boasted an 85.71 percent passing rate for first-time takers, a 54.12 percent national passing rate, and an overall passing rate of 77.63 percent.

“Congratulations to the BS in Electrical Engineering students at the University of Mindanao for successfully passing the August 2024 Electrical Engineering Licensure Examination,” UM posted on their Facebook page on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Topping the list was Christopher Regino B. Maranga from Cebu Institute of Technology-University, with a rating of 93.20 percent. Following him was Tomas C. Casque Jr. from Cagayan State University-Tuguegarao with 92.60 percent. Codie Mar A. Magno from the University of the Philippines-Los Baños placed third with 92.25 percent.

Sharing fourth place were John Dominic A. Agoncillo of UP-Los Baños, Marielle R. Barroa of Cavite State University, and Jane Edie A. Sayago of Cebu Institute of Technology-University, all scoring 92.15 percent.

John Dale M. Quinones of Cebu Institute of Technology-University and Ryan Russel L. Talosig of UP-Los Baños secured fifth place with 92.05 percent. Francis C. Manlavi of Palawan State University-Puerto Princesa came in sixth with 91.85 percent, and Ma. Julianna A. Torres of UP-Los Baños placed seventh with 91.80 percent.

Following Miraflor in eighth, Karl Ildefonse M. Silva of Mapúa University-Manila took ninth, while Chrizelle Alexis K. Amiyah of UP-Los Baños and Coleen Zaima M. Felix of Rizal Technological University tied for tenth place, each with a rating of 90.50 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) reported that out of 3,058 candidates, 1,655 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Licensure Examination.

Additionally, 335 out of 834 passed the Registered Master Electricians Licensure Examination, held by the Board of Electrical Engineering in various locations, including the National Capital Region, Baguio, and Cebu, in August 2024.RGP