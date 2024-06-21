UM graduate 8th in June 2024 Architecture Licensure Exam

A graduate of the University of Mindanao in Davao City secured the eighth spot in the Architect Licensure Examination (ALE) held in June 2024.

Arllan Feoj A. Santillan expressed his gratitude for achieving the eighth rank in a phone interview on Thursday morning, June 20, 2024. He shared his surprise at topping the architect licensure exam, having also ranked first in the February 2024 Master Plumber Licensure Exam.

“Actually happy kaayo ko atu kay medjo wala ko nag expect kay gibuhat ra gyud naku ang akoang best (I was actually very happy because I didn't expect it; all I did was my best),” he said.

Santillan admitted to facing challenges due to the exam's comprehensive scope, especially in managing his time alongside his studies. He advised future examinees to give their utmost effort and maintain hope and faith during difficult periods.

Currently preparing for the oath-taking ceremony, Santillan plans to pursue employment opportunities in Davao City.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Mindanao in 2020.

In the June 2024 ALE, Santillan scored 81.70 percent, making him the sole graduate from Davao City in the top ranks.

The top performers included Louie Nathaniel Pascual Kiu from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (83.80 percent), Anna Patricia Rodriguez De Leon from the University of the Philippines-Diliman (83.40 percent), and Alyssa Rose Corrales Napoles, also from UP-Diliman (83.10 percent).

According to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), 2,094 out of 3,370 examinees passed the June 2024 ALE. The leading Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) were the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (93.33 percent), University of Santo Tomas (88.82 percent), University of San Carlos (85.29 percent), and De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (83.64 percent).

The examination took place on June 11 and 13 across various testing centers in the National Capital Region (NCR), Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga. RGP