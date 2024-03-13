UM soars to 19th in 2024 EduRank

In a Facebook post dated Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the university attributed its improved ranking to its performance across various disciplines.

UM excelled particularly in psychology (8th), economics (11th), computer science (13th), liberal arts and social science (14th), mathematics (17th), business (22nd), and biology (24th).

Reynaldo Castro, vice president for External Relations and International Affairs Office, told SunStar Davao in a phone interview, on Wednesday afternoon, March 13, 2024, that they acknowledge the professors' dedication to research and thesis guidance, emphasizing that their efforts contributed significantly to the university's higher placement.

“The university is truly humbled by this latest achievement and this bolsters our inspiration to do much better, especially in providing world-class education to the students here in Mindanao,” he said.

Ronnie Amorado, senior vice president for academic affairs, acknowledged that while UM ranked second to Mindanao State University, it is the leading private higher institution in Mindanao listed.

He encouraged other private schools to draw inspiration from UM's achievement.

“The EduRank is part of the accumulated endeavors of the university in its aspiration to be a globally engaged university. UM shall not stop with EduRank, as it is only one of the quality assurance objectives for continuous improvements. UM offers this recognition in the service of our students and parents and all our stakeholders,” Amorado said.

Other notable universities in the region include Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) at 23rd, University of the Philippines-Mindanao (UP-Mindanao) at 48th, University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) at 51st, and University of Immaculate Conception (UIC) at 68th.

Nationally, the top spots were claimed by the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman, followed by De La Salle University Manila, Ateneo de Manila University, University of Santo Tomas, and UP Los Baños, respectively.

The EduRank list is based on research outputs, non-academic prominence, and alumni influence.

In the Philippines, the ranking considers approximately 500,000 citations from 58.8K academic publications by 229 universities, along with the popularity of 1,093 recognized alumni, utilizing the largest available reference database. RGP